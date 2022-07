NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Rain chances will be quite high through most of the upcoming work week as a disturbance over the Gulf pushes tropical moisture into the area. For your Monday, we actually will see the lowest coverage of storms expected all week long. I’m thinking a mixture of sun and storms will be the story today as highs climb into the lower 90s. A few downpours will be possible but the greater flood risk and widespread rain is to come later in the week.

