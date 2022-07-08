ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County, OH

Recycled, restored and repurposed

By Delaware Gazette
Delaware Gazette
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve long considered my vocation a call to the field of recycling, restoration, repurposing. I recognize this in myself, because I, too, have been recycled, restored and repurposed. Once crushed and seriously depressed from a cluster of losses, I had companions who made it their job to accompany...

Delaware Gazette

Registration open for school supplies

Registration is now open for this year’s Supplies for Scholars event taking place at various sites throughout the county from July 28 to Aug. 5. The Supplies for Scholars event has been hosted by The United Way of Delaware County since 2013 and allows county families to visit Willis Education Center, 74 W. William St. in Delaware, to receive a backpack and other free school supplies. This year’s event will he held at Willis on July 28 from 4 to 6 p.m. and on July 29 from 9 to 11 a.m.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio Basement Authority shares expert advice on preventing basement floods

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With heavy rains, recent flooding will affect Columbus residents. Chris McLaughlin, water management expert with Ohio Basement Authority, joined Good Day Columbus with advice on how you can stay dry and clean up after unexpected flooding. McLaughlin warns waiting for the next heavy rain may...
COLUMBUS, OH
Delaware Gazette

Library card provides free perks

With prices rising on everything from milk to fuel, it’s good to know that some things in life are still free. Of course, your Delaware County District Library is loved for the free books and movies, but there are so many other perks that come with the joy of owning a library card – especially at DCDL!
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Westerville to host annual event

WESTERVILLE — Fresh off the Fourth of July festivities, the city will have its 48th annual Music and Arts Festival today and Sunday. The 2022 festival is presented by the Westerville Area Chamber and is held in Heritage Park and Everal Barn, 60 N. Cleveland Ave. The hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. It’s free for children ages 10 and under, but there is an entry fee for all others.
WESTERVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Headley Inn Winery & Vineyard Opens for Business

ZANESVILLE, Oh – The historic Headley Inn now features a winery and vineyard!. The ribbon was cut Thursday afternoon with plenty of the community in attendance!. Originally built in 1777, The Adams family, Brian, Ashley, and Carrie fell in love with and re-opened the Inn in 2015 as a bed and breakfast and wedding venue.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WDTN

Ohio lens lab lays off 38 people as branches around U.S. shut down

VSP Optical Group informed the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services about this through a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act notice. The company, which works as VSPOne on Rohr Road, will shed the employees primarily in October this year. Breaking the layoffs down, 31 optical technicians will go on Oct. 21, and administrators and supervisors will leave on Jan. 23.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusunderground.com

The Yard: Columbus’ Destination for Over-the-Top Milkshakes

Ice cream joints are typically places where you go and get a quick snack or dessert. It’s the remedy that scratches a lil’ itch for something sweet. By that standard, The Yard Milkshake Bar isn’t really an ice cream stop. So, guests need to adjust standards appropriately. It is a place where the ice cream options will wholly displace any other plans for eating. It is a place for excess. In fact, The Yard discloses the calorie count on its offerings, and for most people, it looks like a day’s worth of eating right there.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Recently opened restaurants in the Columbus area

Stacker compiled a list of hot and new restaurants in Columbus from Yelp. Read on to see restaurants that opened near you that are worth checking out. – Rating: 3 / 5 (6 reviews) – Categories: Mexican. – Address: 1033 Polaris Pkwy Columbus, OH 43240. – Opened: Opened 2 weeks...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ben Gelber celebrates 42 years at NBC4

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — NBC4 meteorologist Ben Gelber is celebrating a major milestone this weekend: It has been 42 years since he joined Storm Team 4, days after completing his master’s degree in meteorology. He recently received the Ohio AP Media Editors Award for First Place in the category of Best Weathercast. Gelber’s debut was on […]
COLUMBUS, OH
consistentlycurious.com

17 Top Things To Do In The Charming Small Town Of Lancaster Ohio

A whirlwind weekend exploring things to do in Lancaster, Ohio, leads to scenic overlooks, delicious food, and the new Green Thumb Trail. On our drive to Hocking Hills, we often passed signs encouraging us to detour to the small town of Lancaster, Ohio. Curiosity frequently gets the better of me because I have learned over the years that good things come in small packages, which is the case in Lancaster.
LANCASTER, OH
10TV

GoodGuys back in Columbus for 24th Summit Racing Nationals

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Goodguys returned to the Ohio Expo Center for the 24th Summit Racing Nationals. The show featured more than 6,500 rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, imports, and trucks. "What's new this year is we've opened our gates to 1997 and older vehicles, it's a 25-year rolling...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland Scene

The Butter Has Arrived in Columbus

More than a ton of butter has arrived at the Ohio State Fairgrounds in Columbus, as sculptors will begin to prepare their creations for the fair's infamous annual butter display this weekend. The beloved butter sculptures return to the State Fair in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. The last time...
COLUMBUS, OH
cityscenecolumbus.com

Hot air balloon festivals in and around Ohio

Hot air balloon festivals are a magnificent spectacle for all ages. Whether balloons are sent off in the early morning before a festive summer day or light up the skies after dusk, there are many options throughout Ohio annually. Most celebrations include games and activities to keep up the fun going for the whole weekend.
OHIO STATE
1808Delaware

ODOT Weekly Construction Report For Week Beginning July 10

This weekly report from ODOT District 6 highlights road construction projects which are beginning or underway in the multi-county area it serves. What follows are posted projects taking place within Delaware and Franklin Counties. Please stay safe and pay attention to these closures and work taking place during the week beginning on July 10.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Food News: Rockmill for Sale; Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co. Coming to Ohio

Five franchise locations of Qamaria Yemeni Coffee Co., a Michigan-based roaster, are in the works for Central Ohio thanks to Najmeddine Gabbar, the chef-owner of Yemeni Restaurant (5426 Cleveland Ave.). The growing coffee shop chain specializes in single-origin coffee beans sourced from Yemen, which boasts one of the oldest coffee traditions in the world, as well as qishr (aka coffee cherry tea) made from the dried skins of coffee cherries. Qamaria also offers Yemeni-style pastries and espresso drinks. Locations and a timeline for the new coffee shops have yet to be announced, though Gabbar has scouted spaces in Downtown Columbus, Hilliard and Powell. Qamaria currently has four storefronts in Michigan, with more coming to Michigan, Illinois and Texas.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

15 Gorgeous Places To Go Camping In Ohio

Summer is in full swing which means it’s time to bust out those tents. We live in such a beautiful state and there are so many different places to choose from and get back to nature. If you’re in need of a wonderful weekend getaway, check out these awesome...
COLUMBUS, OH
peakofohio.com

Local cheese makers bring home blue ribbon from Ohio competition

Local cheese manufacturer, Blue Jacket Dairy, was awarded a blue ribbon at the Ohio State Fair Cheese Competition on Thursday. Blue Jacket Dairy competed in the open class for “Other Mammal Milk”. Their Arrowhead Chevre took home first place. It's described as spreadable goat cheese with savory herbs....
LOGAN COUNTY, OH
Delaware Gazette

Behind bars — Victorian style

“Let us paint a picture of this crime question. Its stark nakedness should halt every passerby. It will reveal a cancerous octopus that threatens his own and the country’s welfare.”. — Joseph Perkins Byers. “America’s Crime Cradles”. “Hayes again attacked the county jails as the most defective part...
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH

