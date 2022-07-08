ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Walton Beach, FL

Two 15-year-olds arrested in fatal shooting at Fort Walton Beach Rec Center

getthecoast.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 7, 2022, at approximately 3:45 PM, three subjects arrived at the Fort Walton. Beach City Recreation Center located at 132 Jet Drive and parked. The victim, Sean Yadriel Burgos-Jimenez, was the driver of the vehicle and two suspects were seated inside the vehicle with him. While inside...

www.getthecoast.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cw39.com

Woman shot, killed in south Houston shooting

HOUSTON (KIAH) — One shooting left a woman dead over the weekend in south Houston. Police said the woman, who was in her 30’s, was shot in the chest in what looks to be a drive-by shooting. She died at the scene. It happened Saturday evening around 8:20...
SOUTH HOUSTON, TX
KWTX

Texas father shoots two teens during would-be robbery attempt

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KWTX) - A father in the Houston area shot and wounded two 16-year-old boys after they allegedly attempted to rob his family as the family pulled into their driveway shortly after midnight on June 11. Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 6800 block...
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Fort Walton Beach, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
utv44.com

Gas station clerk set on fire released from hospital

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In March, investigators say a gas station clerk was intentionally set on fire in Escambia County, Florida. Joie Hellmich's sister, Brandy Springsteen, says the attack burned over 30% of Hellmich's body. Springsteen says after 95 days in the hospital, Hellmich has been released but still faces a long road ahead of her.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
theleadernews.com

Man killed in possible road rage incident

A man was fatally shot outside a Northside/Northline gas station last week following what authorities say may have been the escalation of a road rage incident, according to the Houston Police Department. The victim’s identity is still pending verification by the county’s medical examiner, according to the department.
HOUSTON, TX
WKRG News 5

Homeless man torches patrol car, arrested: Pensacola Police

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A man in Pensacola has been arrested after he was caught on camera setting a police patrol car on fire at the police department, according to officials with the Pensacola Police Department. Officers said they received two calls around 8 a.m. Sunday morning about a car being on fire outside of […]
PENSACOLA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Lee
Click2Houston.com

Memorial held for mother killed in League City murder-suicide

LEAGUE CITY, Texas – Family and friends gathered at the Fellowship Community Church in Kemah on Sunday to remember Julia Dyinka. The 43-year-old activist was described by loved ones as a proud Ukrainian mother who loved her three children and helped bring them to the U.S. just a few months ago because of the war.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Firearms#Violent Crime#The Fwb Police Department
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BREAKING NEWS-WOMAN ARRESTED IN CLEVELAND DOUBLE HOMICIDE OF ELDERLY COUPLE IN 2005

Shelly Susan Thompson, 41 of Freeport was transported to the Liberty County Jail Friday afternoon by Clevland Police Detective John Shaver and Texas Ranger Brandon Bess. She is being charged with the April 15, 2005 murders of Luiz Rodriguez and Antonio Rodriguez. On April 15, 2005, Carol Tejeda had gone to her parent’s home at 103 Waco Street to fix them lunch. As she walked into the house she thought they were asleep when they didn’t answer her as she entered. She then saw her father severely beaten and on the floor. Going to her mother’s room she found, Luiz Rodriguez lying in bed. She had also been beaten and was deceased. Just a few months earlier their grandson, Bernardino Banos age 30 was found in a shallow grave along FM 1010 on November 22, 2004. He had been fatally stabbed. Jose Shofa Monreal Jr. age 30 and Manuel Monreal age 22, both brothers were charged in that murder which stemmed from a grudge. Cleveland detectives have worked for years on the case. However, there was DNA collected at the scene including a bloody fingerprint found on a denture container. That information was entered into the FBI Combined DNA Index called CODIS. That also had no matches until March 2, 2021, when it identified Thompson after she was arrested on unrelated drug charges. Police believe she was not alone in this act. Ranger Bess and the detectives traveled to the prison in Gatesville and conducted an extensive interview with Shelly Susan Thompson. They obtained a buccal swab from her to compare to the DNA obtained from the crime scene inside the Rodriguez home. The suspect denied any knowledge of the crime, had ever been to Cleveland or Liberty County, and denied any knowledge of the Rodriguez family. The officers conducted an extensive investigation into Thompson’s background and criminal history. They found that she had been investigated for numerous drug and property-related offenses, but no felony convictions led her to prison until 2021. In 2022, the Texas DPS Lab confirmed the DNA match. The investigators conferred with the Liberty County District Attorney, Jennifer Bergman. DA Bergman reviewed the case and concurred that there was sufficient cause for an arrest warrant to be issued. On July 5, Justice of the Peace Ralph Fuller issued a warrant for the arrest of Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine for Capital Murder and set a $1 million bond. Shelley Susan Thompson-Lemoine had been released from prison and currently lives on Duncan Dr. in Freeport. On July 8, she was arrested at the parole office in Angleton by a Texas Ranger and detectives from Cleveland PD.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

SPLENDORA POLICE INVESTIGATE I-69 CRASH

Just after 1 pm Saturday a pickup with a 4-wheeler that was heading to the mud park was traveling south on the I-69 feeder at Fostoria Road. As the driver entered the intersection he struck a passenger car traveling west on Fostoria and disregarded the red light. THe impact spun the car into the u-turn lane and caused the 4-wheeler to eject from the back of the truck. All injuries were minor.
SPLENDORA, TX
Click2Houston.com

Man drowns in pool at NE Harris County park, HCSO says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – A man has been pronounced dead after authorities say he drowned at a park in northeast Harris County on Sunday. According to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place in the 18040 block of Riverside Street in Sheldon around 4:50 p.m. at Magnolia Gardens Park.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy