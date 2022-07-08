ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Early voting opens for Aug. 9 primary election

By Editorial
thenewsleaders.com
 3 days ago

Absentee ballots for mailing are now available for the Tuesday, Aug. 9 primary election, and people can now also vote early in person via absentee ballot. The early and absentee-ballot period opened June 24. (For more information on how to obtain and submit ballots by mail or in person, see end...

thenewsleaders.com

Comments / 0

103.7 THE LOON

How Rice, Minnesota Got its Name and More About Rice.

The Small Town Friday series took us this time to Rice, Minnesota. Rice is a community of 1,275 people, located in Benton County north of Sauk Rapids. For this feature I talked with Mary Ostby from the Benton County Historical Society, Rice Mayor Brian Skroch and Rice Police Chief Ross Hamann.
RICE, MN
willmarradio.com

Slim Chickens restaurant coming to Willmar

(Willmar MN-) The Willmar City Council has allowed land to be rezoned in the Uptown Willmar Mall parking lot to make way for a new restaurant. City Administrator Leslie Valiant says the rezoning was necessary because the new Slim Chickens restaurant will have a drive-up window... Your browser does not...
WILLMAR, MN
WJON

Woman Killed in Crash Involving a Semi Near Willmar

WILLMAR -- A South Dakota woman was killed in a crash in Kandiyohi County Saturday morning. The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. on Highway 40 at County Road 7 in St. John’s Township. The Minnesota State Patrol says a car going east on Highway 40 and a semi going...
WILLMAR, MN
patriotnewsmn.com

Wright County Sheriff's Department Activity Report

Wright County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report for Period Ending July 3, 2022. June 27th: Joshua Thomas Moist, 38 of Waverly was arrested in Howard Lake - Wright Co. warrant - Disorderly Conduct; Tyler James Schroeder, 27 of Litchfield was arrested in Meeker Co. - Wright Co. warrant - 5th Degree Controlled Substance; Alex James Tahedl, 33 of Waite Park was arrested in Otsego - Wright Co. warrant - 5th Degree Controlled Substance; Crystal Anne Wood-Krugerud, 37 of Montrose was arrested in Buffalo - charge of 3rd Degree DWI.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MN
kmrskkok.com

Starbuck Police Department responded to an assault

On Saturday July 9, 2022, around 3:30 a.m. the Pope County Sheriff’s Office and the Starbuck Police Department responded to the Lakes Area Inn Hotel regarding an assault with a weapon. Once Officers arrived on scene the victim, an adult male, was transported by the Glacial Ridge Ambulance to the Glacial Ridge Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. The victim was later airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center and he remains hospitalized. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) Agents, and Crime Lab were called to assist with the criminal investigation.
STARBUCK, MN
krwc1360.com

Otsego Man Critically Injured in Motorcycle Crash in Shakopee

A Wright County man was critically injured in a motorcycle crash Sunday evening in the south metro area. The State Patrol reports that just after 7 PM Sunday, the motorcycle was westbound on Scott County Road 101 and went out of control on the exit ramp to go north on Highway 169. Officials say both the cycle and the rider made contact with the guard rail.
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Assault suspect arrested after leading police on chase through northwestern Minnesota

STARBUCK, Minn. -- An assault suspect is in custody Saturday after allegedly stealing two cars and leading authorities on a chase through multiple northwestern Minnesota counties.The Starbuck Police Department says officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to a report of an assault with a weapon at the Lakes Area Inn Hotel. Officers found a victim at the hotel severely wounded, and a medical helicopter later brought him to a Twin Cities hospital for treatment. The suspect, a 41-year-old Columbia Heights man, fled before police arrived at the hotel. When searching for him throughout Starbuck, which is located about about 129 miles northwest of Minneapolis, authorities learned of a stolen vehicle. According to police, the suspect stole a truck with a boat trailer and drove northwest into Grant County, where he abandoned the vehicle in a cornfield before stealing another car in Elbow Lake. A witness saw this second car theft and followed the stolen vehicle north into Otter Tail County, where the suspect was apprehended. The suspect is currently in the Otter Tail County Jail pending several charges. WCCO-TV does not typically name suspects until they've been formally charged. 
STARBUCK, MN
knsiradio.com

UPDATE: Traffic Alert: Crash On Highway 10 Near Becker

(KNSI) – Westbound lanes on Highway 10 near Becker are back open after a crash between a dump truck and a pickup on Friday afternoon. The accident happened just before 2 p.m. near 137th Street. AirCare was called to the scene. Officials released no information on any injuries. ___

