Kansas State

Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann: Kansas Value Them Both amendment isn’t a Catholic issue

Wichita Eagle
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe recent commentary by Rabbi Mark H. Levin, targeting the Catholic Church and me personally to attack Kansas’ Value Them Both amendment, combined flagrant mischaracterization and anti-Catholic rhetoric. I have the greatest respect for Judaism and the Jewish people. They know what it means to suffer religious persecution....

Carolyn Bloom
3d ago

The mailers from Value them both (complete misnomer) are riddled with scare tactics, lies and misinformation. A NO Vote will leave all the abortion limitations intact in KS and YOUR tax dollars have never paid nor will pay for abortions in KS, regardless of the wording of the language on the ballot on this vote.-KS is NOT an abortion destination state.-any patient needing an abortion must have counseling prior to medical treatment-all patients must then wait a minimum of 24 hours before procedure-private insurance covers abortion only in cases of life endangerment unless a special policy rider with extra cost, but never tax dollars-Health plans under the ACA can cover abortion only in case of life endangerment of the mom-public employee health policies cover abortion only in cases of life endangement-KS prohibits telemedicine medication orders-parents of a minor must consent and pay for the abortion-women must undergo an ultrasound before the counseling and the provider must offer the patient to view the ultrasound image-in KS an abortion may be performed up to 20 weeks postfertilization or 22 weeks after last menstrual period AND ONLY in cases of life or severely compromised physical health. (the scientific evidence rejects that the fetus can feel pain at this point of the pregnancy)-KS prohibits abortions performed for the purpose of sex selectionCheck KS current law. This is all current and will NOT change but stay the same with a NO vote. Plus families can receive the

Carolyn Bloom
3d ago

Why are there huge 'Value them both' signs on all the Catholic churches in Topeka, and why do the priests preach a yes vote from the pulpit, and in your Catholic newspaper? Actually the Catholic doctrine won't allow a stillbirth baby to be baptized because it did not breathe and not a 'person' so cannot be buried in a sacred Catholic cemetery with the baby's family. Then suddenly the Church preaches to honor the birth even though the Church does not. Also a Yes vote will allow the KS Legislature to prevent all D and C procedures so a Mother having an acute miscarriage and hemorrhaging (all Gods' Will????) will need to be driven to the nearest State and decide what hospital surgery room is open and which MD is willing to risk imprisonment to save her life, which is mute since she and the baby bled out hours ago. How is this 'Valuing them Both'? This amendment will cause more problems and death if changed. Allow families and their doctors to make their personal decisions, not try to paint every pregnancy with the same brush. Voters may feel pious to vote Yes, until it is one of their loved ones negatively affected.Pray for common sense, let people use the free will God gave us, and let God do the judging. Do you agree Archbishop?????

William O'Brien
3d ago

The IRS guidelines should be changed to prohibit churches from blatant political activity. it may seem ok when it's your church and your issue but when the shoe is on the other foot you won't like it.

