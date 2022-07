The US 14/Humes road project has caused some changes to a major traffic point in Janesville. However project lead Lance Wagner says that at the end of August traffic will be able to travel all the way through the zone. Following the end of August, the last major work left to be done will be to connect the two interstate ramps. The northbound ramps will close for 21 days, followed by the southbound ramps being closed for 21 days.

