Providence, RI

Business Beat: Stanley Weiss inducted into RI Heritage Hall of Fame

By RINewsToday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the nation’s prominent collectors of fine American and English antique furniture was inducted into the Rhode Island Heritage Hall of Fame. Stanley Weiss, a civic leader, businessman and real estate developer, was among nine Rhode Islanders inducted at the organization’s 57th annual ceremony held recently at The Crowne Plaza...

FUN 107

Surprising True Story of Providence Zoo’s Amazing Sentinel Dog

Think the Sentinel dog statue at Roger Williams Park Zoo is just a photo op spot? Think again. Though tens of thousands of zoo guests have enjoyed Providence's Roger Williams Park Zoo over the years and have likely snapped a photo or two with the park's beloved dog statue, how many people truly know his tale - or even his name?
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

GEORGE WHILEY CENTER PAWTUCKET, RHODE ISLAND

While we continue to organize for access to housing for all, those struggling to survive on the streets have been facing attacks, including having their tents slashed…. If you have an extra tent that you would like to donate or sleeping bags, drop offs are on Wednesday from 6:30-7:30pm at the George Wiley Center 32 East Ave. Pawtucket, RI 02860.
PAWTUCKET, RI
Woonsocket Call

Cumberland's Brad Adamonis still going strong on the links

PROVIDENCE – Golf has enabled Brad Adamonis to visit all 50 states and countless countries around the globe. A Cumberland High grad who spent many days at Pawtucket and Kirkbrae country clubs before turning pro in 1997, Adamonis was back on familiar grounds last week as he participated in the Providence Open held at Triggs Golf Course.
CUMBERLAND, RI
Providence, RI
Government
Providence, RI
Business
City
Warwick, RI
City
Providence, RI
State
Rhode Island State
Uprise RI

When her East Side homeless encampment was bulldozed, Molly lost everything

Just off the bike path behind the Salvation Army on Pitman Street on the East Side of Providence there was a homeless encampment not far from the water, near the train tracks. The site is also not too far from a nearby elder care facility. There, until recently and mostly hidden behind trees and brush, was a small community of unhoused people living in tents. The police visited the site and in conversation with those living there, told them that they were not going to be evicted anytime soon and that they were safe to stay there.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the Arena – Stefan Pryor, candidate for RI General Treasurer

Each week Joe Paolino, Jr. interviews leaders and politics in Rhode Island. This week he speaks with Stefan Pryor, former head of Commerce RI who is now running for General Treasurer. Here is that interview as they talk about RI’s economy and investments, helping small businesses and households, and being prepared in case the US goes into a recession.
ELECTIONS
rinewstoday.com

Lawmakers can do more for Seniors next year – Herb Weiss

Just days before July 1, 2022, Gov. Dan McKee was joined for the signing of the $13.6 billion state budget (222-H7123aa) for fiscal year 2023 by Lt. Gov. Sabina Matos, House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio, House Finance Committee Chairman Marvin L. Abney and Senate Finance Committee Chairman Ryan W. Pearson.
POLITICS
centerforhealthjournalism.org

Chasing the Fix: The addiction epidemic rebounds in Rhode Island

Despite leading the nation in policies to address opioid addiction, Rhode Island’s progress has stalled. Drug overdose deaths in the state have spiked 42% during the last two years (2019-2021). And data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that after five years of improvement in its national ranking for fatal overdoses, Rhode Island is now heading in the wrong direction.
WOONSOCKET, RI
#Commercial Real Estate#Antique Furniture#Art#American#Rhode Islanders#Colonial#Herter Brothers#The Philadelphia Museum#The White House#Halsey House#College Hill#Beaux Arts
Turnto10.com

Demolition begins for River Street building in Woonsocket

(WJAR) — Demolition began on Monday in Woonsocket for the old River Street building. Woonsocket Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt announced on June 22 the asbestos and pest abatements were completed at the former Dorado property, allowing demolition to begin. "The demolition of 719 River Street means a lot to my...
WOONSOCKET, RI
Travel Maven

The Hidden Garden Hike in Rhode Island that feels like a Fairytale

Blithewold is a mansion, garden, and arboretum in Bristol, Rhode Island and it is one of New England's many hidden treasures. This historic estate covers 33 acres complete with sweeping views of the Narragansett Bay. The property contains 45-rooms filled with various family heirlooms and is surrounded by a series of lovely unique gardens.
BRISTOL, RI
whatsupnewp.com

On This Day in RI History: July 8, 1663 – King Charles II grants Rhode Island charter

On July 8th, 1663, 27 years after Roger Williams arrived in the colony, King Charles II gave Rhode Island its first royal charter. The Charter provided royal recognition to the Colony of Rhode Island and Providence Plantations, as it was known at the time. It outlined many freedoms for the inhabitants of Rhode Island and was the guiding document of the colony’s government (and later the state) for a period of 180 years.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

New Planet Fitness opens in Pawtucket

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A new Planet Fitness location opened in Pawtucket Monday. The new location on Beverage Hill Avenue is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends. “After more than two years that reinforced how important both physical...
PAWTUCKET, RI
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Real Estate
ABC6.com

Gas prices in Rhode Island fall for 4th straight week

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — After having previously reached record highs, gas prices in Rhode Island have steadily declined in recent weeks, giving Americans hope this pain at the pump could soon go away. These soaring gas prices have put a pinch on American wallets through the first half of...
TIVERTON, RI
rinewstoday.com

In the news… summary for July 11, 2022

Park Avenue Bridge in Cranston is set to reopen this week, July 15. Nellie Gorbea tested positive for COVID, and has mild symptoms. The Worcester Red Sox held a “PawSox Heritage Day” at Polar Park against the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, a nod to the team’s history in Pawtucket.
CRANSTON, RI
theweektoday.com

Local funeral director honored

MATTAPOISETT — Patrick T. Saunders of the Saunders-Dwyer Home for Funerals in New Bedford and Mattapoisett is one of 20 funeral service professionals selected as a member of 2022-2023 class of the National Funeral Directors Association’s National Emerging Leaders Program. The selected participants will develop leadership skills that...
MATTAPOISETT, MA
WPRI 12 News

Crowds flock to Wickford Art Festival

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s a town tradition, synonymous with summer: The annual Wickford Art Festival. The two-day event, featuring over 180 fine artists, attracts thousands of people to the village each year. This year, organizers were expecting a higher than usual turnout. “Oh, the festival is a display of fantastic artwork from all […]
NORTH KINGSTOWN, RI
ABC6.com

No-contact advisory in place for lake in Providence

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The Rhode Island Department of Health and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management advised people to stay away from a lake in Providence. RIDOH and the DEM announced Friday that Elm Lake in Roger Williams Park has blue-green algae blooms. “Blue-green algae can produce...
PROVIDENCE, RI
classical-scene.com

Fantastie and Monologue in Newport

The Inn at Castle Hill, with elegant gardens and stunning views of Narragansett Bay, served as the backdrop for Newport Classical’s return performance Thursday evening of Ukrainian-born American pianist and world-renowned professor Inna Faliks, a Yamaha artist who last visited Newport in 2017 performing her Polonaise-fantasie: The Story of a Pianist, a recital and monologue which tells the story of her immigration from Odessa to the United States. During the pandemic Faliks produced a video podcast series from her home called Corona Fridays, which featured music new and old, with words, and programming for children. For Faliks, music is about more than just playing it, which she does exquisitely. She “reimagines” it ― the title of several of her “Reimagining” projects―pairing it with poetry, theater, and bringing other artists together for these for these pairings.
NEWPORT, RI

