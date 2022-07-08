ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
As NFTs Embrace Utility, Fanaply and LiveLike Partner on Programs

By Jacob Feldman
 3 days ago
Working together, LiveLike and Fanaply hope to help teams combine social-focused Web 2.0 features with the blockchain-based benefits of Web3. Courtesy LiveLike/Fanaply

Despite co-founding NFT provider Fanaply, Mike Rosenthal has not been dismayed by falling crypto prices and their impact on top-selling NFT projects this year. Far from it.

“You’ve seen this correction… which we really welcome, actually,” Rosenthal said in an interview. As he sees it, blockchain products are midway through a classic tech hype cycle, with inflated expectations and ensuing disappointment representing stages to be cleared before long-lasting, mainstream offerings can emerge. “It was getting really intense and a bit overblown there,” he said.

Fanaply recently partnered with tech company LiveLike to offer next-generation loyalty programs for sports properties. Last month, LiveLike partnered with blockchain developer Polygon Studios as well, as it looks to integrate NFTs into the in-app gamification and proof-of-fandom experiences it builds for clients.

For example, potential programs could allow fans to check in to prove they arrived early for three straight games and receive an NFT that would give them access to a postgame player Q&A online. Putting that kind of program on the blockchain could allow users to more easily share their rewards or display them to a third party (maybe for a free beer across the street).

“Moving from collectible, speculative assets that go to the highest bidder and going to more experiences and the assets that you unlock, or earn, and something that goes to the most loyal fan—that’s our core philosophy,” LiveLike cofounder Miheer Walavalkar said in an interview.

LiveLike’s larger offering includes adding engagement features such as live chats, co-watching and quizzes to sports apps, in addition to rewards programs and fan loyalty leaderboards. The company has worked with the NBA, FloSports and Georgia Tech, among others.

Fanaply also promises to introduce LiveLike’s tech to more partners in music and other entertainment, having worked with the likes of Coachella and Trevor Noah. Its sports partnerships have ranged from NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace to the NHL’s New Jersey Devils. The company was founded in 2018.

Both Fanaply and LiveLike are part of Elysian Park’s portfolio, a private investment firm founded by the Los Angeles Dodgers ownership group.

Sportico

Dunkin’ Joins New 3ICE Hockey League as a Top Sponsor

Dunkin’ Donuts has joined the fledgling 3ICE hockey league as one of its main sponsors in an unspecified six-figure deal for this season. The new league, which opened June 18, is a 3-on-3 extravaganza, played in a six-team, every-weekend tournament format. Each game is 16 minutes split into two eight-minute periods, and teams are coached by former National Hockey League players Grant Fuhr, Brian Trottier, Joe Mullen, Guy Carbonneau, John LeClair and Larry Murphy. The teams are all named after the coaches.
NHL
Sportico

College Football Playoff Expansion Helps Drive New Conference Chaos

Click here to read the full article. The Big Ten dropped a bombshell on the college sports landscape last week when it announced USC and UCLA will be joining the conference in 2024. The B1G’s move to pick off the LA schools from the Pac-12 is widely expected to accelerate the latest round of realignment. But unlike the last major round (circa 2011), which was largely motivated by the conferences’ desire to add brand power and TV homes in order to grow their footprint, and subscribers to existing conference networks, this time around it’s about all of the above—as well...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Sportico

Sportico

