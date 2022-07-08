City and LUB to hold public meeting on July 28 at LUB

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Hats off to La Follette City Administrator Stan Foust, Mayor Phillip Farmer and everyone with the City, sponsors and beyond who made Saturday’s 125th celebration such a success. WLAF’s Charlie Hutson was there and shares his day and night with us through his photos.
Public Health Educators gathered at the West Tennessee Regional Health Office on June 24, 2022 to prepare hundreds of bags of Red Sand for distribution in nineteen rural counties across West Tennessee. The Red Sand Project originated as a participatory artwork created by Molly Gochman using sidewalk art installations to reach thousands of individuals about the vulnerabilities that can lead to human trafficking.
LAFOLLETTE, TN. (WLAF)- As part of WLAF’s continuing election coverage, candidates for the county commission and board of education were sent questionnaires in June. Each candidate was sent a copy with instructions on how to complete the form along with the deadline. There were no responses from candidates in the fourth and fifth district county commission races.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Rain didn’t dampen the fun at the City of LaFollette’s 125th celebration held on Saturday. From carnival rides and classic car shows to tours of the historic LaFollette House, there was plenty of fun to be had by all who came out to the event.
The State Veterinarian's office has confirmed two cases of Potomac horse fever in Middle Tennessee — one in Rutherford County and the other in Dekalb County. Potomac horse fever can cause horses to suffer from colic, fever and diarrhea. It does not transmit directly from horse to horse, and it is not a known threat to human health.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Late Saturday night, in a radius around the Victory Community, is where a strong, likely severe, storm hit hardest beginning with downed trees, and that led from one thing to another according to Campbell County Road Superintendent Ron Dilbeck. “Our crews have been out all night, and some of this damage reminds me of the ’19 heavy rains and flooding,” said Dilbeck.
On a hot day in June, state Sen. Jeff Yarbro is giving a tour of Nashville’s three new congressional districts that his Republican colleagues in the Tennessee General Assembly drew up earlier this year. “I was just going to give you a little bit of an orientation of where...
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--The average price for a gallon of gas remains above $4 per gallon in Tennessee wile the U.S. as a whole is averaging $4.72 according to price tracker GasBuddy. The tech company which tracks real-time prices puts the average cost per gallon at $4.32. According to their data, the...
According to EPB's website, there are 74 incidents of power outages affecting over 300 customers. North Georgia EMC is also reporting several incidents across its area. The Chickamauga Police Department tweeted that they are aware of outages from the storm and crews are currently working on restoring power. This is...
The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is asking the public to keep an eye peeled for poults (young turkeys) to assist biologists in determining how this spring’s hatch fared. The Agency would like to know where the young turkeys were spotted and about how many were in the flock. Information...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - AAA is reporting more Tennessee families are choosing one-day getaways amid high gas, hotel and food prices. “Your trip is becoming more expensive for accommodations to simply just going out and seeing things,” Tennessee AAA spokesperson Megan Cooper said. East Tennesseans can visit the Ijams...
Key Republican legislators confirmed Friday they are considering holding a special session to bring the Republican presidential convention to Nashville and possibly penalize the Metro Nashville Council for rejecting it. House Speaker Cameron Sexton and the General Assembly “fully support” either the Republican National Committee or Democratic National Committee bringing their 2024 convention to Nashville, […]
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Four homeless, unclaimed Tennessee veterans will be given a final escort to be laid to rest at the East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery next week. Berry Funeral Home has invited the Patriot Guard Riders to help honor the veterans with an escort and silent flag line.
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Save the date of Wed., Sept 21st. It’s the date for the annual Tommy C. Stiner Memorial Golf Tournament sponsored by the South Campbell County Rotary. It will be held on the Greens at Deerfield. (WLAF NEWS PUBLISHED – 07/11/2022-6AM)
The animal shelter in Fayetteville, Tennessee, closed on July 1 for the foreseeable future. The closure was fallout from Animal Control and Care with Fayetteville and Lincoln County. The Humane Society of Lincon County is unable to continue providing services without governmental support. The Humane Society says they will also be unable to investigate complaints, such as abuse, cruelty, neglect, and stray animals as a result.
White lightning. Firewater. Mountain dew. There are a lot of names for moonshine, but what is it? Strictly speaking, it’s any illegal homemade spirit, and can be made from pretty much anything including fruits, grain and vegetables. People all over the world have been making their own alcohol for...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The average cost of gasoline in Tennessee was $4.34 per gallon on Friday, according to AAA. Megan Cooper, a AAA spokesperson, said they are a little higher in Knoxville, but prices are still going down in some places. On average across the city, gasoline cost around $4.46 per gallon.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials are cleaning up a massive oil spill from a multistate pipeline that ruptured in rural Tennessee. According to the state Department of Environment and Conservation, approximately 201,600 gallons of crude oil spilled from the pipeline on June 29 and entered Horse Creek in Henderson, some 88 miles northeast of Memphis.
