Smithfield, VA

'World's Oldest Ham' in Smithfield turns 120 on Saturday, town throws birthday party

 3 days ago
SMITHFIELD, Va. — In an Isle of Wight tradition, the world's oldest ham (also affectionately called Hammy) is celebrating its 120th birthday at the county museum this Saturday. The ham was cured in 1902, is said to still be edible and has been featured in "Ripley's Believe It...

Government
