'World's Oldest Ham' in Smithfield turns 120 on Saturday, town throws birthday party

Prices and availability subject to change without notice. I am an Elder-Goth type guy with a town home on Cary St. and am looking for a roommate to share my house. The room for rent is a sunny facing room Cary St. I have my daughter on weekends so please be ok with that before you reply. The utilities included in the rent are electricity, gas/water, heating/air and cable in common room. 1 1/2 bath. I have a washer and dryer unit, very large kitchen with dishwasher, garbage disposal, extra upright freezer, backyard with garden, central heating and air. No furry pets allowed please. I'm an eclectic oddball with both late and early hours so odd hours do not bother me. The house is furnished however the bedroom is not. As it is my house I am a little more lenient on what you may do with the room as long as you are respectful and ask in advance for anything major. I will let you have some fun with the room.

RICHMOND, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO