Pat Cipollone defended Trump through impeachment. By Jan. 6, everything changed.

By Hayes Brown
MSNBC
 3 days ago

In early 2020, Pat Cipollone, former President Donald Trump’s second White House counsel, stepped into the spotlight as a lead member of Trump’s defense team during his first impeachment trial. “Put simply, you seek to overturn the results of the 2016 election and deprive the American people of the President they...

www.msnbc.com

The Atlantic

The Constitution Isn’t Working

On the last day of the Supreme Court’s most recent term, the Court released two cases that highlight a challenge to American democracy—a challenge that is the direct result of one of the Founders’ more consequential miscalculations. They granted Congress more power than any other branch of government, and they mistakenly thought Congress would possess a sense of institutional responsibility and authority. Instead it is largely a partisan body, drained of any sense of independent civic duty, and American democracy suffers as a result.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Barbara McQuade: Bannon’s last-minute offer to testify before the January 6 Committee ‘is a gimmick’

Former U.S. Attorney Barbara McQuade, Writer-at-Large at The Bulwark Tim Miller, New York Times reporter Jeremy Peters, and NBC Capitol Hill Correspondent Ali Vitali join Andrea Mitchell to discuss former Trump adviser Steve Bannon’s last minute offer to testify publicly before the January 6th Special Committee after Trump sent Bannon a letter waiving his previous claims of executive privilege. “There is no privilege to waive. Even if there is privilege, Bannon is not subject to it. He violated the law nine months ago, not now,” says McQuade. “This is a gimmick. He does not want to testify.”July 11, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

GOP leaders are literally speechless about the good news on jobs

President Joe Biden held a White House event on Friday to sign an executive order on abortion access, but before getting to the topic at hand, the Democrat wanted to focus some attention on an unrelated matter: the latest good news on job creation. From Biden’s remarks:. “Today, the...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

Legal expert: Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes is done and looking for way out

Oath Keepers leader Stewart Rhodes may “plead out” and become a Jan. 6 probe cooperating witness legal expert Glenn Kirschner says. Kirschner and MSNBC analyst Charlie Sykes also join Joy Reid to discuss the January 6th committee finally hearing from the man who had a front-row seat to Donald Trump's effort to steal the election--Pat Cipollone, former White House Counsel.July 9, 2022.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Iran to supply Russia with hundreds of combat drones, US says

Iran is planning to supply Russia with hundreds of weapons-capable drones for use in Ukraine, according to a top US official. Jake Sullivan, the White House national security adviser, said the information received by the US supported views that Russia’s heavy bombardments in Ukraine, which have led it to consolidate gains in the country’s east in recent weeks, were “coming at a cost to the sustainment of its own weapons”.
MILITARY
MSNBC

Democrats look to abortion to motivate voters in November

President Biden signed an executive order to protect abortion access, but told Americans that the only way to restore a woman’s right to choose is by voting for Democrats in November. Michigan State Senator Mallory McMorrow tells MSNBC’s Jonathan Capehart that while her constituents think the country is in a dark place, they “still fundamentally believe in this country.”July 9, 2022.
MICHIGAN STATE
MSNBC

Dropboxes now illegal in WI, after decades: GOP “changed the goalpost every time they couldn’t win”

On Friday, Wisconsin’s Supreme Court ruled that election ballot drop boxes are illegal. “Wisconsin has had drop boxes for decades– historically in rural areas where clerks might only work a few hours a week,” says Ben Wikler, chair of the Wisconsin Democratic Party. However, when Democrats turned out to use the boxes in record numbers in the 2020 election, Wikler says his state’s GOP leadership took "dead aim, trying to knock out this safe and secure option for people to vote.” In the wake of SCOWI’s 4-3 ruling, former President Donald Trump took to his social media blog to demand that the Speaker of the Wisconsin State Assembly toss out the results of the 2020 Presidential election and declare him the winner of the state. “They decided the problem was who could vote. Now, we are in a battle for democracy itself,” says Wikler.July 10, 2022.
WISCONSIN STATE
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
MSNBC

The 'random' IRS audit of Trump's enemies leaves me deeply suspicious

A report from The New York Times revealed this week that both former FBI director James Comey and former FBI deputy director Andrew McCabe found themselves on the receiving end of the rarest and most severe level of audit the Internal Revenue Service can conduct. Former President Donald Trump fired...
POTUS
MSNBC

Trump using investigations ‘as a political prop’ at rallies

Former Republican Congressman from Florida David Jolly and NBC News Correspondent Vaughn Hillyard join Andrea Mitchell to discuss former President Trump’s recent campaigning in Alaska and Nevada, “despite a DOJ investigation, despite the January 6 Select Committee's investigation, despite the Fulton County District Attorney's investigation, despite him set to be deposed at the end of this week by lawyers for the New York Attorney General's office as part of their investigation into the Trump Organization.” At rallies over the weekend, Trump used “these investigations as a political prop to make the case that Democrats are not focused on the other issues facing Americans around the country,” Hillyard reports. July 11, 2022.
ALASKA STATE

