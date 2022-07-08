ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry Article in The Mail on Sunday Was “Defamatory,” Judge Rules

By Georg Szalai
Parts of an article in The Mail on Sunday about Prince Harry ’s legal claim against the British government’s Home Office was defamatory, a High Court judge in London has ruled.

The Duke of Sussex had filed a claim against the newspaper’s publisher Associated Newspapers Limited in February after an article that, his team claimed, caused “serious damage to his reputation and substantial hurt, embarrassment and distress, which is continuing.” A judge on Friday ruled that parts of the article were indeed defamatory.

According to ITV, the judge said: “It may be possible to ‘spin’ facts in a way that does not mislead, but the allegation being made in the article was very much that the object was to mislead the public.” Concluded the judge: “That supplies the necessary element to make the meanings defamatory at common law.”

In his case against the government, Prince Harry is seeking a judicial review to force the government to provide official security for him and his family, including his two children with wife Meghan Markle . The couple has signaled they would pay for the security, but wants it to be provided via the Home Office. His lawyers argue that he and his family are “unable to return to his home” country because it is too dangerous.

Markle previously successfully sued Associated Newspapers over the publication of her handwritten letter to her father, Thomas Markle, over the breakdown of their relationship around the time of the royal wedding. For that, she was awarded a nominal 1 pound in damages, while also getting an undisclosed sum that she donated to charity.

Judy Harmon
3d ago

Harry was nice guy until he married the Megan Markel women. He now has turned into her, you are losing many friends and family and I don't blame people for ending their relationships with you- if she doesn't want to be part of the Royal why is she using the Royal title she no longer is supposed to use, she's proving to be an Albatrose around Harry's neck, and he isn't smart enough to see what she is doing to him !!!

MJ
2d ago

Harry, You need to take responsibility for your actions, as she should for her actions! You WERE well loved by the WORLD, the Barracuda, you willing married, ended that! She is not respected, not trusted, and is unliked, as now, you are! I feel so very sorry for your children. MM doesn’t have a Maternal bone in her body. Diana is likely “rolling in her grave”💔!

Tittle Alexander
3d ago

Because most of the articles we read about them are lies ! They're doing all they can to have the world not like this family only because they didn't want to be in a royal family anymore ! And leaving was the best thing for them !

