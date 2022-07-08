ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
21-year-old, 20-year-old shot and killed in West Oak Lane

By 6abc Digital Staff
 3 days ago
It happened on 68th at Ogontz avenues, just one block from where police say the victims lived.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Two young men were left for dead on a sidewalk in the West Oak Lane neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Police say the pair was shot and killed around 11 p.m. Thursday.

The victims were 20 and 21.

The gunmen fired at least 12 shots at the men from close range, according to police.

Officers found the two victims lying right next to each other.

Police are checking surveillance cameras to see if they can help in the investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Comments / 6

John Binczewski
3d ago

the city's too crowded anyway can't handle the traffic and it's just too less people to look after stop worrying about all the killings we need to get less police not more

Reply
2
 

