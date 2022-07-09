ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Spotty showers Saturday morning with improving weather for the weekend

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

WHAT'S NEW: A few light showers around this evening but most of the night will be dry. Slight chance for a passing shower through Saturday morning. Improving weather Saturday afternoon with a great finish to the weekend.

WHAT'S NEXT: Heating up the middle of next week. Highs in the mid to upper 80's with higher humidity and the chance for some hit and miss showers and storms. We are in a dry pattern here and could be approaching an abnormally dry stage if the current weather pattern continues.

News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Brian Fitzgerald says there will be a chance for a passing shower Saturday followed be warm weather.

OVERNIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a passing shower. Lows near 68. South to north wind 5 to 10 mph. Sunrise: 5:30.

SATURDAY: Morning clouds will give way to partly sunny skies. Highs near 79. East northeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Sunset: 8:25. Mostly clear and nice at night with lows near 62.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. Highs near 80. Lows near 66.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs near 83. Lows near 70.

TUESDAY : Mostly sunny. Very warm with highs near 88. Lows near 73.

WEDNESDAY: Very warm and humid with a mix of sun and clouds. Chance for an afternoon shower or storm. Highs near 88. Lows near 72.

