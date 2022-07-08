ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Warmer and less humid with highs in the 80s; rainstorms possible

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hJ8PH_0gYja0E500

NOW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says a few isolated showers or storms could pop up late in the day. They won’t be severe.  Anything that does form could have just locally heavy downpours for a time.

NEXT: Warmer with highs in the 80s. It will feel muggy. Drier air returns on Saturday. Sunday looks dry.

Warmer later next week with rain chances returning around Wednesday and Thursday.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High of 81.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 80.

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High of 79.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 82.

TUESDAY: Sunny, warmer. T-storm chance. High of 84.

WEDNESDAY: Shower/t-storm chance. Mostly sunny. High of 86

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

Staten Island crash leaves 3 teenagers dead, sends six others to the hospital

A tragic crash in Staten Island has left three teenagers dead and one teenager in critical condition. Police say the collision happened just before 9 p.m. when the driver of a 2018 Ford Mustang was speeding eastbound down Hylan Boulevard and swerved into another vehicle that was making a left turn onto Richard Avenue, striking a 2017 GMC Yukon on the driver's side of the vehicle.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
News 12

News 12

90K+
Followers
30K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy