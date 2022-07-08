Warmer and less humid with highs in the 80s; rainstorms possible

NOW: Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Jonathan Cubit says a few isolated showers or storms could pop up late in the day. They won’t be severe. Anything that does form could have just locally heavy downpours for a time.

NEXT: Warmer with highs in the 80s. It will feel muggy. Drier air returns on Saturday. Sunday looks dry.

Warmer later next week with rain chances returning around Wednesday and Thursday.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. High of 81.

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High of 80.

SUNDAY: Sunny and pleasant. High of 79.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny. High of 82.

TUESDAY: Sunny, warmer. T-storm chance. High of 84.

WEDNESDAY: Shower/t-storm chance. Mostly sunny. High of 86