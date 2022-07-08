ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationships

Bill Gates' daughter defended after being targeted by trolls for picture with rumoured boyfriend

By Becca Monaghan
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JQ1Ls_0gYjZwr900

Bill Gates' daughter Phoebe and her alleged boyfriend have become the latest target for trolls after posting a sweet photo together.

On Wednesday, Phoebe, 19, dropped the first photo with her 'new beau' on her Instagram Story. The snap showed the man kissing her on the cheek, as the tech mogul's daughter penned two love heart emojis over the image.

The Stanford student didn't disclose any other details about his identity, but judging by the photo they seem smitten.

It’s unclear whether the two are actually dating, but that didn’t stop trolls from firing cheap racist shots toward the pair and Mr Microsoft himself.

"Phoebe Gates and her boyfriend pulling up to Bill Gates [sic] for Thanksgiving," one person tweeted alongside a video of a black man waving a gun around in the car.

"Bill Gates bout to make a whole new virus just to end this relationship," another Twitter user wrote.

Others were quick to joke that her suspected boyfriend was using Phoebe for her dad's money.

One user tweeted: "Bro secured the bag. He knew the task and accomplished it."

"Bro become a millionaire in a matter of seconds," one penned, as another added: "Now we know why Bill Gates been tellin Gates's his kids they ain’t gon inherit s**t," referring to Gates' previous confession that he does not plan on leaving the majority of his wealth to his children.

The billionaire, worth an estimated $120bn, said he plans on leaving his children $10 million of his fortune.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Others rightfully called out the absurdity of some of the comments, with one saying: "It's 2022 and guess why they talking about Bill Gates daugher."

\u201c@dubseatv Nothing wrong with that. Stop thinking about money smh. Love has no color and it's a beautiful sight\u201d

— dubseatv (@dubseatv) 1657052113

\u201c@dubseatv If your love for each other is genuine. F$@k the negativity. Love on guys\u2764\ufe0f\u201d

— dubseatv (@dubseatv) 1657052113

\u201c@dubseatv Not mad at all!! Congrats to them both!! \ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffd\ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffd\ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffd\ud83d\udc4f\ud83c\udffd Love is love.\u201d

— dubseatv (@dubseatv) 1657052113

\u201c@dubseatv Love is love. Get over it already. \u270c\ud83c\udffc\u201d

— dubseatv (@dubseatv) 1657052113

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 24

Think Speak
2d ago

so when a white lady dates a black athlete no one makes this kind of noise. just because her father is wealthy it's a no no for her to date outside her race? Anyone who dates her would be "securing the bag" Black athletes have made white women wealthy. White women know how to secure the bag as well. They do it better than the black women. It's not about the color its about happiness and it looks like he makes her heart turn flips. Who knows he may be a product of wealth himself. As long as they both are happy.

Reply(1)
11
Greg Wesley
3d ago

😻 I would like to see her follow after her Mother who is one of biggest givers on the planet earth -- and give as her father gives.

Reply
7
The_Overlord
1d ago

Just think how much mankind is focused on race, skin color, religion, and sexual orientation. Hell even if your democrat or republican. Instead of focusing on how to better the world around them and spreading positivity and love. Think how much better we would leave the world for future generations.

Reply
2
Related
People

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Gates
Parade

Kim Kardashian Wears Nothing But a Long Braid On Magazine Cover

For the August 2022 issue of Allure, Kim Kardashian seemingly bared it all!. The reality star appeared on the cover in nothing but a nude-colored bodysuit, wrapped in a long, body-hugging blonde braid. The Kardashians star talked with the beauty publication about her nine-step skincare line, facial regimen and things...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trolls#Stanford#Tellin Gates
toofab.com

Machine Gun Kelly and His Daughter Casie Rap Beyonce's Crazy In Love

"Parenting," MGK captioned the video. Machine Gun Kelly is spending quality time with his daughter Casie. The "Bloody Valentine" singer shared a heartwarming video of the father-daughter duo rocking out while rapping Jay-Z's feature in Beyonce's hit 2003 single "Crazy in Love" together. Kelly and his 13-year-old daughter danced and...
CELEBRITIES
bravotv.com

This Video of Shane Simpson Proves Emily “Married the Right One”

The RHOC cast member captured a funny moment with her spouse. Emily Simpson is offering a cute peek into her relationship with husband Shane Simpson. The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member recently shared proof that she “married the right one” by capturing a funny moment with her spouse on Instagram.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
People

90 Day Fiancé: Shaeeda Fears She Must 'Pay the Price' for Bilal's Past When He Won't Drop Prenup Talk

90 Day Fiancé's Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween still don't see eye to eye when it comes to their prenup. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday's episode, the fiancés are still at an impasse after Bilal, 42, blindsided Shaeeda with the legal document, prompting Shaeeda to say she was "in complete shock" at the idea — which she previously thought was off the table.
TV & VIDEOS
wmagazine.com

Lindsay Lohan Has Married Her Mysterious Fiancé, Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan and Bader Shammas have made it official. On Friday, the 36-year-old actor posted an Instagram announcing that she is now married to the financier who’s largely managed to evade the public eye since they began dating in 2020. “I am the luckiest woman in the world,” Lohan captioned a joint selfie breaking the news (which has since been confirmed by People). “You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything.” She concluded with prayer hand and heart emojis, adding “every woman should feel like this everyday.”
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Kim Kardashian compared to 'Michael Myers' for her creepy catwalk moves

Kim Kardashian has been mocked for her recent appearance at Balenciaga's fashion show - with the reality star's runway walk being compared to that of a fictional serial killer.The 41-year-old modelled clothes from Balenciaga's latest collection at the brand's fashion show in Paris on Wednesday (6 July), which also included fellow celebrities actor Nicole Kidman and singer Dua Lipa taking to the catwalk.In a post to Instagram which included photos and clips from her appearance, the reality star wrote: “BALENCIAGA HAUTE COUTURE SHOW! What an honour to walk in a couture show!” Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jason Momoa Poses With His 2 Kids In Rare Photo After Lisa Bonet Split

Jason Momoa, 42, gave fans a glimpse of the bond he shares with his two kids, in his latest Instagram post. The actor posed with his daughter Lola, 14, and son Nakoa-Wolf, 13, who he shares with ex Lisa Bonet, at a recent UN conference for ocean conservation, in a new pic. They were all smiles as they had their arms around each other and looked at the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

179K+
Followers
14K+
Post
67M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy