Grandparents Who Don't Help Care For Autistic Son Divide Opinion
The mom said her son is a "brilliant boy" who "deserves the extra effort needed to accommodate...www.newsweek.com
The mom said her son is a "brilliant boy" who "deserves the extra effort needed to accommodate...www.newsweek.com
You can't tell other people how to feel Baby🤗You have a special needs child do you really want to try and force people to take care of this child. I know that it's hard for you no breaks. But you might need to pay for care so that you can get some time off. What you consider easy others might consider difficult. Being a caregiver is really important and hard. See if you can get some help. Outside of family and take a break ❤❤🙏🙏🤔
I have 2 autistic sons with a healthy dose of ADD. I have never once asked my mother to watch my sons. No, I havent had a "day off" in nearly 20 years. Even when I had outpatient shoulder surgery, I came home to 2 boys happy to see me and I had to get busy to make supper. No, I dont complain about it. I make everyday special for them somehow. Thats my responsibility. They are my sons.
You are responsible for your own kids, it's nice if you're getting help from the grandparents, but you cannot force them to be supportive of even decent about it, some are just selfish! Prayers for what had to be a very difficult situation!
Comments / 22