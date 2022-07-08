Tyson Fury at Sunderland Rainton Arena

Manchester United fans have gone wild after Fred scored a delightful chip past Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson in their 4-0 pre-season friendly victory in Thailand. It was a dream start for new United boss Erik ten Hag in his first match in charge when Jadon Sancho gave them an 11th minute lead.
MANCHESTER UNITED (4-2-3-1) DAVID DE GEA 6. A couple of solid saves early on. Can still improve with his feet, but a relatively straightforward start to pre-season for de Gea. Looked to be in a little discomfort as he went off, which United will hope is not too serious. DIOGO...
