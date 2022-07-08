ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, IA

Knoxville Chamber of Commerce to Hold Nationals Parade

By Scott Dailey
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2022 McKay Group Nationals Parade presented by the Knoxville Chamber of. Commerce will take place on Saturday, August 13 at 11:00 a.m. Knoxville Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Emma Skahill spoke...

www.kniakrls.com

Related
kniakrls.com

Putt Putt and Pints Classing Coming in August

The annual Putt Putt and Pints Classic hosted by the Indianola Young Professionals is coming in August, raising funds for local charities that benefit children and families in need within Indianola. Participants will compete in teams of four playing at customized putt putt mini golf holes around the square and surrounding area businesses, with free snacks and food at every location in addition to other merchandise. Participants must be age 21 or older, and discounted rides will be available through Lyft due to a sponsorship from Ellis Law Firm. For more information, including registration fee and participating businesses, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Culvers in Pella Hosting Butterburgers and Badges

Culvers in Pella and the Pella Police Department are hosting a fundraiser this week. The event is the returning Butterburgers and Badges from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to support the Iowa Special Olympics. Members of the Pella Police Department and athletes from area Special Olympics teams will be at the local restaurant. Additionally, $1 from every concrete mixer sold on July 12th will be donated to Special Olympics Iowa, and a wide range of activities will also be held for kids, including sidewalk chalk, hula hoop contests, bubbles, jump roping, and more.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Balloonfest 5K/10K Returned to Lake Red Rock Saturday

The 10th annual Lake Red Balloonfest FUNdraiser 5K/10K Run returned this weekend to support local cross country teams. The traditional event was back at North Overlook Beach after a 2020 cancellation and a move to the Pella Sports Park in 2021. Pella Head Cross Country Coach Doug Cutler says the event supported the Knoxville, Pella, and Pella Christian Cross Country Teams.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber Golf Open on July 20th

The 2022 Indianola Chamber of Commerce Golf Open is less than two weeks away, taking place in late July. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News registration and sponsorship opportunities are still open for the event, and it serves as the largest fundraiser of the year for the chamber and helps allow them to put on all the other fun events the chamber is a part of throughout the year. The Chamber Golf Open will take place on July 20th at the Indianola Golf and Country Club with tee times open. For more information, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Resurrected Tin Bologna Nationals Returned to Pella Saturday

Hundreds of classic cars lined the streets of downtown Pella Saturday. Resurrected Tin celebrated the 42nd anniversary of the Bologna Nationals. The celebration included a show and shine for more than 300 cars of all eras, prizes, contests, and a party at Lake Red Rock to end the festivities.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Party in the Park to be Held

New Covenant Church will Hold Party in the Park on Friday, July 22 from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Panther Park, 309 W. Main Street in Knoxville. New Covenant Church Kids Director Rachel Hinkle spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “This is a free event that is geared towards kids...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Freedom for Youth Knoxville Upcoming Events

Freedom for Youth Knoxville is holding a couple of events for kids. Freedom For Youth Knoxville Community Coordinator Angie Gentry spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the events. “Sunday we will hold a mini-golf event at Slideways. This event is for students in sixth through twelfth grade and you can come any time during the event. Students will get to play one round of mini-golf but we will also have cornhole and other games to play and it is just a great time to hang out. Freedom For Youth is providing the fees for mini golf but if you do want to purchase anything from Slideways or do any other activities you would need to pay for those. Our next event is the Five Day Club where we partner with New Journey Church for a vacation Bible School-like program for kids in Kindergarten through Fifth grade.”
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Thursdays in Pella Events Cancelled This Week

This week’s Thursdays in Pella events hosted by the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance were cancelled due to potential rainfall. Most of the activities scheduled this week have been moved to the final event on July 28th. Next week’s theme is “To the Rescue,” and will feature local first responders. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella this summer.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville School Board to Consider Academic Club

The Knoxville School Board will meet in a regular session on Monday. The board will consider a request to create an “Academic Club”. This club would be open to all Knoxville high school students and meet monthly. The competitions may include the Knowledge Bowl, Thinking Cap Quiz Bowl, South Central Conference Academic Bowl, and other area quiz bowl competitions. The board will consider an agreement with Habitat For Humanity of Marion County for the construction of the Construction Trades Home during the 2022-2023 school year. The board will also consider fundraising requests from the high school Cross Country, Football, and Girl’s Basketball teams.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

City of Hartford Hosting BBQ Bash, Farm to Table Community Feed

The City of Hartford is hosting the Hartford BBQ Bash next Saturday, including a cookout competition, a smoke off meats competition, water fights, a bags tournament, and a Farm to Table Dinner Feed hosted by the Warren County Farm Bureau. After the judging is complete for the cooking competitions, the...
HARTFORD, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – PACE Alliance Update

Mary Mansfield and Karen Eischen with the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance provide an update about activities ongoing this month and next. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats Concert Tuesday

The next Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats concert this summer is Tuesday, featuring Warren County musician Ron Burchett. Burchett is a self-taught musician who has been playing in bands in Warren County since the 1970’s, including Warren County Line and Con Brio, which was inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Burchett will include a mix of his own songs and popular songs from Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Kenny Loggins, James Taylor, and more. The concert will be Tuesday, July 12th from 2-3pm in the Indianola Activity Center, and is free to attend thanks to sponsor Immanuel Pathways with dessert provided by the Indianola HyVee.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Booster Club to Hold Annual Golf tournament

The Knoxville Booster Club will hold its annual fundraising golf tournament on Saturday, August 20, at Pine Knolls Golf Club in Knoxville. Barry Smith of the Knoxville Booster Club spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the tournament. “This is our fourth year holding the tournament. This year’s tournament will be on...
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Knoxville- County Roads Buckling

Our Guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian as we discuss road buckling issues in the county. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Community Ambulance Welcomed by Pella City Council

The Pella City Council welcomed Pella Community Ambulance as employees to start their most recent regular meeting. City Administrator Mike Nardini say the move was made official last week to transfer the previous non-profit organization into a city-run entity, due to financial difficulties incurred by the service that were out of the control those locally. Nardini says he’s excited to see Pella Community Ambulance continue high quality service to Pella residents and those in surrounding communities.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

City of Hartford Hosting BBQ Bash

The City of Hartford is hosting the Hartford BBQ Bash next Saturday, including a cookout competition, a smoke off meats competition, water fights, a bags tournament, and a Farm to Table Dinner Feed hosted by the Warren County Farm Bureau. The Hartford BBQ bash sign-up for the events will go...
HARTFORD, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Parks and Rec Flag Football Registration Due Friday

The registration deadline for Indianola Parks and Recreation Flag Football Leagues is this Friday. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News leagues are available for boys and girls entering 1st through 6th grades, and are non-contact leagues playing on a shortened field. The leagues are a six-week program that includes two weeks of practices and four weeks of games, and is tentatively scheduled to begin the week of August 15th. Find more information about registration, schedules, and equipment below.
INDIANOLA, IA
KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

