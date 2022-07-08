ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Indianola City Council Discusses Hometown Pride Committee

By Andrew Swadner
 3 days ago

The Indianola City Council approved new terms and extended term lengths for members of the Indianola Hometown Pride Committee at their meeting Tuesday. Assistant City Manager Andy Lent tells KNIA News the initial...

Pella City Council Moves Ahead with Downtown Restroom Agreement

In an effort to expand available public restroom facilities in the Central Business District, the Pella City Council approved an agreement with the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance at their meeting this week. City Administrator Mike Nardini says this is the first step at finding more permanent solutions to...
PELLA, IA
Marion County Board of Supervisors to Consider Rezoning Request for VA Property

The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in a regular session on Tuesday. The board will have a discussion and consider action on the rezoning for phase one of the VA Development Project. The Board will consider a road vacation resolution for Virginia Drive East of Hamilton. The board will have a discussion and consider action in regards to Central Iowa Regional Housing Agency. The board will also have a discussion and take possible action on the VA demolition project.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Let’s Talk Pella – PACE Alliance Update

Mary Mansfield and Karen Eischen with the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance provide an update about activities ongoing this month and next. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
Culvers in Pella Hosting Butterburgers and Badges

Culvers in Pella and the Pella Police Department are hosting a fundraiser this week. The event is the returning Butterburgers and Badges from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to support the Iowa Special Olympics. Members of the Pella Police Department and athletes from area Special Olympics teams will be at the local restaurant. Additionally, $1 from every concrete mixer sold on July 12th will be donated to Special Olympics Iowa, and a wide range of activities will also be held for kids, including sidewalk chalk, hula hoop contests, bubbles, jump roping, and more.
PELLA, IA
Let’s Talk Knoxville- County Roads Buckling

Our Guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian as we discuss road buckling issues in the county. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
KNOXVILLE, IA
City of Hartford Hosting BBQ Bash, Farm to Table Community Feed

The City of Hartford is hosting the Hartford BBQ Bash next Saturday, including a cookout competition, a smoke off meats competition, water fights, a bags tournament, and a Farm to Table Dinner Feed hosted by the Warren County Farm Bureau. After the judging is complete for the cooking competitions, the...
HARTFORD, IA
Party in the Park to be Held

New Covenant Church will Hold Party in the Park on Friday, July 22 from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Panther Park, 309 W. Main Street in Knoxville. New Covenant Church Kids Director Rachel Hinkle spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “This is a free event that is geared towards kids...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Putt Putt and Pints Classing Coming in August

The annual Putt Putt and Pints Classic hosted by the Indianola Young Professionals is coming in August, raising funds for local charities that benefit children and families in need within Indianola. Participants will compete in teams of four playing at customized putt putt mini golf holes around the square and surrounding area businesses, with free snacks and food at every location in addition to other merchandise. Participants must be age 21 or older, and discounted rides will be available through Lyft due to a sponsorship from Ellis Law Firm. For more information, including registration fee and participating businesses, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
Balloonfest 5K/10K Returned to Lake Red Rock Saturday

The 10th annual Lake Red Balloonfest FUNdraiser 5K/10K Run returned this weekend to support local cross country teams. The traditional event was back at North Overlook Beach after a 2020 cancellation and a move to the Pella Sports Park in 2021. Pella Head Cross Country Coach Doug Cutler says the event supported the Knoxville, Pella, and Pella Christian Cross Country Teams.
PELLA, IA
City of Hartford Hosting BBQ Bash

The City of Hartford is hosting the Hartford BBQ Bash next Saturday, including a cookout competition, a smoke off meats competition, water fights, a bags tournament, and a Farm to Table Dinner Feed hosted by the Warren County Farm Bureau. The Hartford BBQ bash sign-up for the events will go...
HARTFORD, IA
Pella Food Shelf Aims to be Resource During Increased Costs

The Pella Community Food Shelf aims to be a resource for those in need throughout the area considering many challenges households are facing during a time of increased cost. Executive Director Melissa Zula says in a typical year, July and August tend to be the highest months in terms of demand for food and supplies.
PELLA, IA
Area community theater auditions For The Wizard of Oz

The Knoxville Area Community theater will begin auditions for their fall production of the Wizard of Oz. Auditions begin Monday, July 25 and Tuesday, July 26 from 7:00 pm-9:00 pm at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church 1506 S. Attica Road in Knoxville. Auditions are for ages 9 and up. The performance will be held November 3-6 at the Knoxville Performing Arts Center. For more information click here.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Resurrected Tin Bologna Nationals Returned to Pella Saturday

Hundreds of classic cars lined the streets of downtown Pella Saturday. Resurrected Tin celebrated the 42nd anniversary of the Bologna Nationals. The celebration included a show and shine for more than 300 cars of all eras, prizes, contests, and a party at Lake Red Rock to end the festivities.
PELLA, IA
Indianola Parks and Rec Flag Football Registration Due Friday

The registration deadline for Indianola Parks and Recreation Flag Football Leagues is this Friday. Kathy Kester with Indianola Parks and Rec tells KNIA News leagues are available for boys and girls entering 1st through 6th grades, and are non-contact leagues playing on a shortened field. The leagues are a six-week program that includes two weeks of practices and four weeks of games, and is tentatively scheduled to begin the week of August 15th. Find more information about registration, schedules, and equipment below.
INDIANOLA, IA
Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats Concert Tuesday

The next Indianola Parks and Rec Tunes and Treats concert this summer is Tuesday, featuring Warren County musician Ron Burchett. Burchett is a self-taught musician who has been playing in bands in Warren County since the 1970’s, including Warren County Line and Con Brio, which was inducted into the Iowa Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Burchett will include a mix of his own songs and popular songs from Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Kenny Loggins, James Taylor, and more. The concert will be Tuesday, July 12th from 2-3pm in the Indianola Activity Center, and is free to attend thanks to sponsor Immanuel Pathways with dessert provided by the Indianola HyVee.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Central College Announces Arthur J. Bosch Undergraduate Summer Student Research Awards

The Arthur J. Bosch Endowment is providing six Central College students the opportunity to undertake summer research projects as Bosch Undergraduate Summer Research Fellows. The endowment provides financial support for undergraduate students to engage in professional research opportunities with faculty during the summer in preparation for graduate school or a chosen career. Bosch Fellows receive a stipend and housing support during the summer to support their research.
PELLA, IA
Sharon Kay (Guthrie) Kennedy

Memorial services for Sharon Kay (Guthrie) Kennedy, age 79, of Knoxville will be held at 10:30am at the Winfield Funeral Home on July 15th. Burial will follow services at Graceland Cemetery in Knoxville. Visitation will be held from 9:00am-until service. A luncheon will take place at the First United Methodist Church in Knoxville. Memorials may be made to Sharon’s family and will be decided at a later date. Winfield Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Carousel Theatre Showing 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee Next Week

Carousel Theatre in Indianola is preparing for their new show next weekend, the 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. The show will feature six competitors taking the stage for a chance to compete at the national competition with wild and over the top characters and a great score, and is a fun and witty musical that is sure to leave the audience laughing. Show times are this Friday and Saturday at 7pm and Sunday at 2pm, with shows the following weekend at the same times with all shows at the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Innovations building. Find more information, including ticket purchasing, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA

Community Policy