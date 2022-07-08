Knoxville Fire Department Approved to Sell Unit

An incident involving a truck carrying hazardous materials occurred near the Dollar General near Walmart in Knoxville at approximately 4:28 pm. The truck was trying to turn around and broke down, blocking the road. No materials were spilled and there was no threat to the public’s safety. The road was closed by officers as a precaution. A second truck was brought in to transport the materials and the first truck was fixed and left as well. The road was reopened. Knoxville Police, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Township Rural Fire, Marion County Emergency Management, and Marion County Hazmat were all on the scene, and Pella EMS and Indiana Township EMS were both on standby.

KNOXVILLE, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO