ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Knoxville Fire Department Approved to Sell Unit

By Scott Dailey
kniakrls.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Knoxville Fire Department at the most recent city council meeting presented a request to sell one of its units and to list another for sale. Knoxville Fire Chief Cal Wyman spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
WHO 13

Des Moines Fire Department accepting fan donations

DES MOINES, Iowa — IMPACT Community Action Partnership and the Des Moines Fire Department are teaming up again to collect fans and air conditioners for families in need. All fan and air conditioner units must be in their unopened boxes in order to be donated. The community can drop off the donations during normal business hours at the fire stations listed below.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Marion County Board of Supervisors to Consider Rezoning Request for VA Property

The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in a regular session on Tuesday. The board will have a discussion and consider action on the rezoning for phase one of the VA Development Project. The Board will consider a road vacation resolution for Virginia Drive East of Hamilton. The board will have a discussion and consider action in regards to Central Iowa Regional Housing Agency. The board will also have a discussion and take possible action on the VA demolition project.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

City of Hartford Hosting BBQ Bash, Farm to Table Community Feed

The City of Hartford is hosting the Hartford BBQ Bash next Saturday, including a cookout competition, a smoke off meats competition, water fights, a bags tournament, and a Farm to Table Dinner Feed hosted by the Warren County Farm Bureau. After the judging is complete for the cooking competitions, the...
HARTFORD, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Unit#Knia Krls News#The Mingo Fire Department
kniakrls.com

Culvers in Pella Hosting Butterburgers and Badges

Culvers in Pella and the Pella Police Department are hosting a fundraiser this week. The event is the returning Butterburgers and Badges from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday to support the Iowa Special Olympics. Members of the Pella Police Department and athletes from area Special Olympics teams will be at the local restaurant. Additionally, $1 from every concrete mixer sold on July 12th will be donated to Special Olympics Iowa, and a wide range of activities will also be held for kids, including sidewalk chalk, hula hoop contests, bubbles, jump roping, and more.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Knoxville- County Roads Buckling

Our Guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian as we discuss road buckling issues in the county. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS | Subscribe to Let's Talk Knoxville Podcast.
KNOXVILLE, IA
point2homes.com

4734 148th Street, Urbandale, Dallas County, IA, 50323

Immaculate 2 story SMART home with over 2,000 Sq. Ft. 4 very spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. New LVP flooring on main floor, granite counter tops, new roof 2021, new lighting, new washer, dryer, dishwasher, new fridge and stove. Large backyard with play set and garden. Basement stubbed and ready for future finish! 3 Car garage. Come see this beauty before its gone! Seller leaving house furnished! Except tools in garage!
URBANDALE, IA
kniakrls.com

Balloonfest 5K/10K Returned to Lake Red Rock Saturday

The 10th annual Lake Red Balloonfest FUNdraiser 5K/10K Run returned this weekend to support local cross country teams. The traditional event was back at North Overlook Beach after a 2020 cancellation and a move to the Pella Sports Park in 2021. Pella Head Cross Country Coach Doug Cutler says the event supported the Knoxville, Pella, and Pella Christian Cross Country Teams.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

City of Hartford Hosting BBQ Bash

The City of Hartford is hosting the Hartford BBQ Bash next Saturday, including a cookout competition, a smoke off meats competition, water fights, a bags tournament, and a Farm to Table Dinner Feed hosted by the Warren County Farm Bureau. The Hartford BBQ bash sign-up for the events will go...
HARTFORD, IA
KCCI.com

Sixth Avenue Flats set to open in Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa — Sixth Avenue Flats, a new kind of affordable housing designed to help foster kids who age out of the system, is opening just north of downtown Des Moines. It will be a new landmark building in an area of Des Moines looking for a better image.
DES MOINES, IA
kniakrls.com

Incident in Knoxville

An incident involving a truck carrying hazardous materials occurred near the Dollar General near Walmart in Knoxville at approximately 4:28 pm. The truck was trying to turn around and broke down, blocking the road. No materials were spilled and there was no threat to the public’s safety. The road was closed by officers as a precaution. A second truck was brought in to transport the materials and the first truck was fixed and left as well. The road was reopened. Knoxville Police, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Township Rural Fire, Marion County Emergency Management, and Marion County Hazmat were all on the scene, and Pella EMS and Indiana Township EMS were both on standby.
KNOXVILLE, IA
KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
kniakrls.com

Resurrected Tin Bologna Nationals Returned to Pella Saturday

Hundreds of classic cars lined the streets of downtown Pella Saturday. Resurrected Tin celebrated the 42nd anniversary of the Bologna Nationals. The celebration included a show and shine for more than 300 cars of all eras, prizes, contests, and a party at Lake Red Rock to end the festivities.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Party in the Park to be Held

New Covenant Church will Hold Party in the Park on Friday, July 22 from 6:00 pm-8:00 pm at Panther Park, 309 W. Main Street in Knoxville. New Covenant Church Kids Director Rachel Hinkle spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event. “This is a free event that is geared towards kids...
KNOXVILLE, IA
weareiowa.com

Severe wind caused damage in several Iowa towns Monday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — A round of severe storms early Monday morning caused damage in parts of Carroll, Greene, Boone and Story Counties in central Iowa. The intense storms brought strong wind gusts, torrential rain and frequent thunder and lightning to the region. Glidden, Iowa recorded the highest wind...
IOWA STATE
ottumwaradio.com

Ottumwa Man Charged With Auto Theft, Burglary

An Ottumwa man is facing several charges stemming from three incidents in late June and early July. According to court documents, at around 7:48 a.m. on June 27, 26 year old Jedakyah Daniel Ponce allegedly broke into a truck at a residence on E. 2nd Street, by crawling through the window. He then stole the truck and drove it away. The truck was later found with the license plates removed in an attempt to conceal it. The estimated value of the truck was $10,000. Incident reports then allege that around 6 a.m. on July 7, Ponce entered the garage of an occupied residence on Kenwood Street while the occupants were asleep, and stole several items.
OTTUMWA, IA
kfgo.com

Two police officers sue George Floyd demonstrators

DES MOINES, IA – Two Iowa police officers are taking the unusual move of suing six people who participated in a 2020 protest in Des Moines after the Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd. The lawsuit accuses them of assault and seeks monetary damages. All six people were arrested...
DES MOINES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy