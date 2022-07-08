Relief organization wants change to 'hot weather rule'

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - The founder of Cool Down St. Louis says he will be going to the Missouri Public Service Commission to try to strengthen the 'hot weather rule'. The rule is designed to prevent utility disconnections during hot weather.

Gentry Trotter says the rule is more lenient than the 'cold weather rule', which prevents cut-offs during the winter. "Our board is going to have to look... ...at a more comprehensive program. I think the Missouri Public Service Commission... ...flawed in letting utility companies be a little more liberal in disconnects."

While the rule prevents disconnections when temperatures are above 95 degrees, Trotter says extended periods above 90 can be just as dangerous, especially in St. Louis' brick homes.

@2022 Audacy (KMOX). All rights reserved.