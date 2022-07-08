ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Relief organization wants change to 'hot weather rule'

By Brian Kelly
KMOX News Radio
KMOX News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lde9F_0gYjX9CZ00

SAINT LOUIS, MO (KMOX) - The founder of Cool Down St. Louis says he will be going to the Missouri Public Service Commission to try to strengthen the 'hot weather rule'. The rule is designed to prevent utility disconnections during hot weather.

Gentry Trotter says the rule is more lenient than the 'cold weather rule', which prevents cut-offs during the winter. "Our board is going to have to look... ...at a more comprehensive program. I think the Missouri Public Service Commission... ...flawed in letting utility companies be a little more liberal in disconnects."

While the rule prevents disconnections when temperatures are above 95 degrees, Trotter says extended periods above 90 can be just as dangerous, especially in St. Louis' brick homes.

@2022 Audacy (KMOX). All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Liberal, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
State
Missouri State
KCCI.com

Iowans report significant storm damage early Monday morning

JEFFERSON, Iowa — Early morning storms have brought damage to parts of Iowa Monday. KCCI viewers report damage in the Zearing area. Patty Lou sent a picture of an old oak tree that came down, and its limbs are all over. Her estimate puts this tree at 18 inches in diameter.
JEFFERSON, IA
FOX 2

Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri

Story name: Cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri. Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Missouri using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $2,109,172 which is 828% higher than the state average of $227,286.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Weather#Audacy
KOMU

Missouri angler cited after posting photo of 'stringer full of fish'

FARMINGTON − An angler was cited by the Missouri Department of Conservation after he posted a photo of a "stringer full of fish." An MDC agent cited the angler who was fishing at Hager Lake in Farmington, after the angler kept black bass of "illegal length." He also kept too many of the fish, according to MDC. A photo from the department shows at least eight fish.
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

Pro-abortion rights protesters briefly block traffic on westbound I-64 near Busch Stadium

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Demonstrators protesting the overturning of Roe v. Wade blocked traffic on westbound I-64 near Busch Stadium Sunday afternoon. The protest started in Kiener Plaza before protesters marched onto westbound I-64 and blocked traffic. The demonstrators were on the highway for about 15 minutes. Protesters walked off the highway on the Broadway entrance ramp. Nobody was arrested, police tell News 4.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
tncontentexchange.com

Spire criticized for destroying documents about controversial St. Louis pipeline

ST. LOUIS — Spire is facing more scrutiny over its controversial natural gas pipeline after the utility destroyed documents related to the project’s bidding process. The move drew fresh criticism from Missouri utility regulators, who also said Spire's process to procure fuel lacked transparency, and that the St. Louis-based utility did not select the cheapest option when it chose to buy from its own affiliate. The Spire STL Pipeline has been ensnared in legal trouble for the past year after failing to properly demonstrate it was needed.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
FOX 2

Roadwork on Mid Rivers Mall Drive starts today

ST. PETERS, Mo. – Road work begins Monday morning on part of Mid Rivers Mall Drive to repair concrete slabs damaged by a recent water main break. The work is happening in the 800 block of Mid Rivers Mall Drive, north of Willott Road and South of Countryside Drive. Crews will close and repair one lane at a time until all five lanes have been fixed.
SAINT PETERS, MO
KSD 93.7 The Bull

This Is The Best Lake In Missouri

If your looking for a great place to spend a weekend away from home with family and friends, look no further than this popular seasonal attraction. Knowing the best lake to visit in Missouri is valuable Summer knowledge. Lakes are the perfect place for those who enjoy water sports or relaxing in the great outdoors. It is the best spot to adventure with a pet, shop at a marina, or relax in the middle of the water on a pontoon. Wether you prefer to float or ski, this place has it all.
MISSOURI STATE
Washington Missourian

More than 50 public comments help Highway 47 approval

Improvements totaling $85.74 million on Highway 47 between Washington and St. Clair received final approval Wednesday from the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission. The Highway 47 safety and capacity improvements, which are expected to start construction in 2026, are part of the $10 billion 2023-27 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP).
WASHINGTON, MO
KICK AM 1530

House For Sale in Missouri Could Be Used For a Superhero Lair

There is so much uniqueness in this roundhouse for sale including this is the first time it's been on the market. I saw this on Zillow Gone Wild and I just had to share. This is a custom-built round steel home on the market for the first time located in the heart of St. Peters, Missouri this 6,714 square-foot home is more like a superhero lair. Floor after floor after floor, this home has so much room for a superhero to hide and have superhero meetings. The house is surrounded by three acres of wooded land to hide from villains and fans, a massive garage to park all the superhero cars, and maybe boats, and a home office with a private entrance so no one knows your secret identity. See. perfect for a superhero.
MISSOURI STATE
advantagenews.com

Wood River to test First Time Home Buyer program

Wood River interim City Manager Steve Palen told the city council at the regular meeting earlier this week he’d like to implement a first-time home buyer program in the city. Palen said the pilot program would be modeled after a similar program currently operating in Collinsville using money from the city’s Community Infrastructure Development Fund.
WOOD RIVER, IL
KMOX News Radio

KMOX News Radio

Saint Louis, MO
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from St. Louis.

 https://www.audacy.com/kmox

Comments / 0

Community Policy