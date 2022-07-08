ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rochester, NY

Rochester 911 line uses text messages to receive consumer feedback

By Mckenzie Shoemaker
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16vLYs_0gYjWmoO00

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Thursday that the local 911 line is using a text message tool to get feedback.

Officials said the new tool obtains feedback from those who placed non-life-threatening emergency calls to the 911 call center.

“Our mission focus includes the primary role of providing high-quality public safety services. This tool enables us to involve our citizens as partners as we seek to improve our 911 operations,” said Mayor Evans.

The service, PowerEngage, will send text messages, shortly after the incident, which will ask callers to take a short survey about their experience. This will allow citizens to provide comments and other feedback.

“This approach will give us access to citizen’s feedback in near real-time and provide insights into areas where we can improve the service we provide to our community,” said County Executive Bello.

A dedicated QR code, which will be made available in the near future, will allow citizens to provide feedback at any time.

Residents have the option of opting out of the survey and receiving future text messages by replying with STOP.

The text message surveys should not be used to report any type of emergency or crime. Residents should still call 911 to report any emergency or criminal activity.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHEC TV-10

Hit and run on Cedarwood Terrace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police are investigating a hit and run on Cedarwood Terrace in Rochester on Sunday afternoon. The department says a car hit and damaged a porch, then drove away. No one was injured and police are still looking for the driver. Anyone with information is asked...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monroe County, NY
Rochester, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
Monroe County, NY
Crime & Safety
Daily Messenger

Canandaigua to continue school resource officer program

CANANDAIGUA — After Canandaigua parents and teachers pressed for the need to continue the school resource police officer program, City Council approved a three-year agreement to continue what parents referred to as a sense of security at Canandaigua Academy and the Middle School. The SRO program involves one full-time...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
westsidenewsny.com

My Health Story 2022 brings focus to health equity

As part of its mission to understand and bring focus to health equity, Common Ground Health is launching its My Health Story 2022 survey. Residents of Chemung, Genesee, Livingston, Monroe, Ontario, Orleans, Schuyler, Seneca, Steuben, Wayne, Wyoming and Yates counties are invited to answer questions about their health by completing the online survey at MyHealthStory2022.org and.
YATES COUNTY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#911#Crime#Powerengage#County Executive Bello
iheart.com

Lonsberry: 100 YEARS AT ROCHESTER'S FIRST, BIGGEST AND BEST RADIO STATION

I used to write for newspapers, when they were ink on paper, and people cut out what you wrote and folded it into their wallets or stuck it between the pages of their Bibles. There was permanence in that, and still these years later I hear from folks who come across an old clipping from their glory days or their saddest days, and hold that link in their hands and in their hearts.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Man shot on Pardee Street

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says a 34-year-old man was taken to Rochester General Hospital after he was shot Friday evening on Pardee Street in Rochester. Officers say the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. RPD officers said there are no suspects in custody at this time and anyone with information is asked […]
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

RPD investigating pair of shootings Sunday night

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Rochester Police are investigating a pair of shootings that occurred just before 11 p.m. Sunday night. RPD responded to the area of 155 Warwick Ave at 10:57 p.m. after a ShotSpotter activation. They found shell casings and evidence that a home had been hit. No one was inside and there were no injuries reported.
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

Volunteers clean Mt. Hope Cemetery while learning about its history

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Volunteers came out Saturday morning to "Keep Mt. Hope Beautiful." The volunteers were led by experienced cemetery landscape professionals, as they mulched, weeded, raked, and planted. But, it's not all hard work. “We always try to share some history with them, and they always have a...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

50TH Annual Roc Pride Picnic

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Genesee Valley Park was filled with colors of the rainbow as hundreds gathered for Rochester’s 50th annual Pride Picnic. People at the event tell News10NBC's Stephanie Duprey that festivals and parades are fun to be at, but there's a meaning behind them. For the events...
ROCHESTER, NY
westsidenewsny.com

Camp Haccamo hiring paid counselors

Camp Haccamo has been an integral part of the Rochester area for 66 years, offering hundreds of children and young adults with special needs a real-life camp experience. Campers are provided a safe environment and caregivers are given an opportunity to rest knowing their loved ones are in good hands having fun, making friends, and developing skills, confidence, and independence.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

DMV warns New Yorkers of new phishing scam

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - We have a warning about a phishing scam from NYS DMV. The scam involves a text message, falsely claiming that New York State is offering $1,500 rebates to offset high fuel prices. If you click the link, it brings you to a website designed to look...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Van flips over side of bridge in Gates

GATES, N.Y. (WHEC) - A challenging rescue Monday morning along the Erie Canal in Gates. At around 4:40 a.m. a call came in for a possible person in the canal. It appears that a van crashed over the side of the bridge at Chili Avenue near Buell Road. We're told...
GATES, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy