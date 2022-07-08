Rochester 911 line uses text messages to receive consumer feedback

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Rochester Mayor Malik Evans and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello announced Thursday that the local 911 line is using a text message tool to get feedback.

Officials said the new tool obtains feedback from those who placed non-life-threatening emergency calls to the 911 call center.

“Our mission focus includes the primary role of providing high-quality public safety services. This tool enables us to involve our citizens as partners as we seek to improve our 911 operations,” said Mayor Evans.

The service, PowerEngage, will send text messages, shortly after the incident, which will ask callers to take a short survey about their experience. This will allow citizens to provide comments and other feedback.

“This approach will give us access to citizen’s feedback in near real-time and provide insights into areas where we can improve the service we provide to our community,” said County Executive Bello.

A dedicated QR code, which will be made available in the near future, will allow citizens to provide feedback at any time.

Residents have the option of opting out of the survey and receiving future text messages by replying with STOP.

The text message surveys should not be used to report any type of emergency or crime. Residents should still call 911 to report any emergency or criminal activity.