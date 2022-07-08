ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlantic City, NJ

National NAACP: Most Important Atlantic City Convention Since 1964

By Harry Hurley
 3 days ago
This is not hyperbole, this Thursday, July 14, 2022 is the beginning of the most important national convention to be held in Atlantic City, New Jersey since the Democratic National Convention in 1964. Before his assassination, 1964 was supposed to be President John F. Kennedy’s convention and it wound...

