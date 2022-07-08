ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, VA

Weekend Road and Rail: Stops on I-66 with extended closures planned

By Mary DePompa
WTOP
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransformative work continues this weekend on Interstate 66 in Virginia with extended closures planned, as well as more paving in D.C. with I-270/MD-85 Corridor Project changes ahead. Metrorail has two shutdowns continuing with maintenance planned on all other lines. Here’s what to expect this weekend, weather-permitting. Roadwork. Virginia....

wtop.com

