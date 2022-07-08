ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewes, DE

Thanks to those who help us celebrate July 4

By Editorials
Cape Gazette
 4 days ago

Another July Fourth celebration is in the books for the Cape Region. During the hustle and bustle of the holiday, we sometimes fail to reflect on its significance. It was 246 years ago, July 4, 1776, that the Second Continental Congress ratified the Declaration of Independence establishing the United States of...

Cape Gazette

News Briefs 7/12/22

The Cape Henlopen school board will hold its organizational/workshop meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, July 14, at the Sussex Consortium. Members will elect a board president and vice president, and appoint the executive secretary. Possible votes will take place on Legends induction nominations and the 2023 fiscal year tax rate...
LEWES, DE
WMDT.com

27th annual Nanticoke Riverfest makes a comeback in downtown Seaford

SEAFORD, Del. – Saturday’s rainfall was no match for the power of tradition, as the 27th annual Nanticoke Riverfest made its return to the grounds of downtown Seaford. “Even though it’s just little Western Sussex, we still have a lot to offer for this little community that we’re in,” Seaford Superintendent for Parks and Recreation Katie Hickey said.
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

DE Volunteer Firefighters Association celebrates 100 years of service

DOVER, Del. – The Delaware Volunteer Firefighters Association celebrated a huge milestone Saturday afternoon, observing 100 years of service to communities across the first state. The event was actually scheduled for last year but was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The day included a parade, festival, and community...
DOVER, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton Community Foundation thanks Mark Carter

As noted June 21 in a Cape Gazette article, Mark Carter was the individual at Dogfish Head Brewery who supported events and fundraising efforts for nonprofit organizations. The Milton Community Foundation had the great pleasure of working with Mark, as his support and the support of Dogfish was and is invaluable to small nonprofits such as ours. The board of MCF wishes Mark all the best as he becomes a valuable member of the Center for the Inland Bays. Thank you, Mark.
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Milton officials set course on Chestnut Crossing punch list

Milton officials and residents of the Chestnut Crossing development are ready to begin a process that would complete necessary road and sidewalk improvements to dedicate the streets to the town. Chestnut Crossing is a 25-lot subdivision on 12 acres off Chestnut Street, neighboring Dogfish Head’s brewery. The subdivision held its...
MILTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Keep politics out of the Doo-Dah Parade

The annual Fourth of July Lewes Doo-Dah Parade did not disappoint with its array of enthusiastic participants and onlookers. As in the past, tractors, fire engines, various decorated vehicles, bikes, wagons, an always-fabulous drum corps, a few water balloons, the bubble man, and the Statue of Liberty, among others, proudly displayed their patriotism for our country. Unfortunately, the parade became political this year, as a group decided to protest the current state of affairs against the GOP. Understandably, recent events have precipitated an impassioned response; however, the Fourth of July Doo-Dah Parade should be the one event where we set aside our differences and simply celebrate our independence. Please let the Doo-Dah Parade remain a light-hearted, joyous event, not a venue for protest and controversy. We can leave that for the rest of the 364 days of the year.
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Friendly’s Restaurant reopens in Rehoboth Beach

Nothing pairs better in the summertime than ice cream and the beach. Fortunately for Rehoboth Beach locals and visitors, Friendly’s Restaurant reopened July 1, showcasing renovations including a new drive-thru feature. In addition to Friendly’s famous ice cream, the family-favorite restaurant is now serving delicious food from a revamped menu.
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
Donovan-Smith residents meet with Lewes officials

During the process to annex the Donovan-Smith Manufactured Home Park, Lewes officials stressed just how strict city code is and the diligence required from homeowners to abide by it. Seeking reprieve from deplorable conditions in the park, residents said they prepared to shoulder such tasks during the public hearing April...
LEWES, DE
The Dispatch

Recovery Campus Opens In Berlin

BERLIN – State and local officials gathered in Berlin last Thursday to celebrate the opening of a new recovery campus. On July 7, the connections of Hope4Recovery held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the construction of a new 2,500-square-foot facility at the site of the H4R Recovery Campus, located across from Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin.
BERLIN, MD
Cape Gazette

Sussex land-use applications increase in FY2022

It comes as no surprise that land-use applications in Sussex County are increasing. During the annual comprehensive plan report to Sussex County Council June 28, Planning & Zoning Director Jamie Whitehouse provided a land-use update and progress report. Counties and municipalities are required by state law to review and update...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
National Night out in Salisbury returns Aug. 2

SALISBURY, Md. – National Night Out is back in Salisbury next month. The event will be held at the Salisbury City Park on August 2nd from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Members of the Salisbury Police Department will be serving chips and hotdogs, and various vendors from the community will be present with resources, activities, and giveaways for children and families.
SALISBURY, MD
seaislenews.com

Ocean City Entrepreneur Opens Boardwalk Clothing Shop

Jake Brown has had a busy couple of years. The 25-year-old Ocean City entrepreneur continues to grow his budding clothing line, WoodLuck, and is featuring new items for the summer. And with the recent opening of a shop at Stainton’s By the Sea on the Ocean City Boardwalk, shoppers are...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
Cape Gazette

Lisa Morris named Cape assistant supervisor of human resources

For the first time in 25 years, Cape Henlopen School District educator Lisa Morris will not be surrounded by children at work. “I’ve been so busy it hasn’t really hit me yet,” she said. “I will miss the kids. I think in September there may be some tears.”
LEWES, DE
Cape Gazette

Beebe Medical Foundation appoints Richard Sokolov to board

Beebe Medical Foundation recently approved Richard Sokolov as a new member of its board of directors. He will begin his term of service Friday, Aug. 12. “The foundation board is thrilled to welcome Rick Sokolov, especially as the foundation embraces Beebe’s new five-year strategic plan, One Beebe. Sokolov will be a great asset as we explore possibilities for future growth of our areas of service, which is necessary to ensure the best patient experience for our patients and their families,” said Christian Hudson, Beebe Medical Foundation board chair.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE

