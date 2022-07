Lauren Goodger has announced that her newborn daughter, Lorena, has died two days after being born.The former TOWIE star shared the news on Instagram on Sunday (10 July) alongside a photograph of her daughter’s hand in hers, explaining that her daughter was born “without complications”.Googder wrote in the caption: “Lorena. 08.07.22. She was the most beautiful healthy baby I’ve ever seen just like her sister… words can’t describe as a mother losing your baby that I carried for all these months perfectly and gave birth too for my angel to be taken from me.“There was no pregnancy or labour...

