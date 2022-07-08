ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Working From Home is Costing Employees Increases in Pay

By Courtney Vinopal
Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRemote work may be giving workers more time at home but it is costing them pay increases. Working from home reduced wage growth by an average of 2 percentage points, according to a new study published in the National Bureau of Economic Research, which hasn’t yet been peer-reviewed. Researchers used data...

observer.com

Comments / 0

