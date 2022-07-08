ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton, IA

Drive-In Theater in Newton Plans to Re-Open Soon After Tornado Damage

iheart.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Newton, IA) -- Valle Drive-In Theater in Newton plans to open in a couple weeks after having to repair damages left by a tornado earlier this year. Co-Owner Jeff Namminga says the drive-in is normally...

whoradio.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Related
point2homes.com

4734 148th Street, Urbandale, Dallas County, IA, 50323

Immaculate 2 story SMART home with over 2,000 Sq. Ft. 4 very spacious bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. New LVP flooring on main floor, granite counter tops, new roof 2021, new lighting, new washer, dryer, dishwasher, new fridge and stove. Large backyard with play set and garden. Basement stubbed and ready for future finish! 3 Car garage. Come see this beauty before its gone! Seller leaving house furnished! Except tools in garage!
URBANDALE, IA
WHO 13

Hot-air balloons filled the sky for the Lake Red Rock Balloonfest

PELLA, Iowa — The annual Lake Red Rock Balloonfest kicked off this weekend by sending colorful hot-air balloons into the sky Saturday morning. The 11th annual festival will host a plethora of activities all day today. Some activities include live music, food trucks, and a lighted boat parade. There are also activities for kids at […]
PELLA, IA
weareiowa.com

Severe wind caused damage in several Iowa towns Monday morning

DES MOINES, Iowa — A round of severe storms early Monday morning caused damage in parts of Carroll, Greene, Boone and Story Counties in central Iowa. The intense storms brought strong wind gusts, torrential rain and frequent thunder and lightning to the region. Glidden, Iowa recorded the highest wind...
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Des Moines Fire Department accepting fan donations

DES MOINES, Iowa — IMPACT Community Action Partnership and the Des Moines Fire Department are teaming up again to collect fans and air conditioners for families in need. All fan and air conditioner units must be in their unopened boxes in order to be donated. The community can drop off the donations during normal business hours at the fire stations listed below.
DES MOINES, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newton, IA
Local
Iowa Entertainment
iheart.com

Altoona, IA Neighbor Rescues Woman From Burning Home

(Altoona, IA) -- A woman is hospitalized after a neighbor pulled her out of a window of a burning home in Altoona. Crews were called to a home in the 14-hundred block of 5th Avenue SE around 2:40 a.m. Sunday, July 10th. Firefighters arrived and found a 71-year-old woman who had already been rescued from a first story bedroom. Crews then found a 73-year-old man inside. Both the woman and man were taken to the hospital where the man died of his injuries.
ALTOONA, IA
AM 1390 KRFO

Iowa To Become First Midwest State for Unique Railbike Experience

The Hawkeye state is about to become the first midwest state to launch a unique and safe way to experience the scenery of Iowa. According to KCRG, Boone will be the home to Rail Explorers, a hands-free bicycling experience designed for "thrill-seekers" and "nature enthusiasts". Their website provides the following description of the experience:
IOWA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive In Theater#The Tornado#Valle Drive In Theater
kniakrls.com

Marion County Board of Supervisors to Consider Rezoning Request for VA Property

The Marion County Board of Supervisors will meet in a regular session on Tuesday. The board will have a discussion and consider action on the rezoning for phase one of the VA Development Project. The Board will consider a road vacation resolution for Virginia Drive East of Hamilton. The board will have a discussion and consider action in regards to Central Iowa Regional Housing Agency. The board will also have a discussion and take possible action on the VA demolition project.
MARION COUNTY, IA
KCCI.com

Drivers compete in bus rodeo in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) — About 20 city bus drivers from across Iowa gathered at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids on Saturday morning for the 2022 Bus Roadeo, KCRG reports. The rodeo was a competition requiring drivers to execute precise parking, tight turns, and immediate stops. "The course...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
KCCI.com

25-year-old Iowan injured in crash with tractor-trailer on Interstate 80

DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — A Norwalk woman was involved in a serious crash Friday night after driving in the wrong direction on Interstate 80, according to Iowa State Patrol reports. The crash was reported at 11:19 p.m. Twenty-five-year-old Madison Stogdill was traveling west in the eastbound lanes of Interstate...
NORWALK, IA
iheart.com

Ankeny SummerFest Returns After Two Years

(Ankeny, IA) -- Thousands of people in the Des Moines area will be headed to Ankeny SummerFest this weekend. The festival is 3 days of music, carnival rides, local food and brews, and more. Chamber of Commerce President Melissa Cox says SummerFest starts at 5:00 P.M. Friday and runs through Sunday at the District at Prairie Trail. There will be a carnival throughout the event, the Grand Parade Saturday morning, and the fireworks show Sunday night. Cox says over 30-thousand people are expected to come over the three day event. This is the first full SummerFest since before the pandemic. Ankeny has been doing the festival for over 50 years. Learn More.
ANKENY, IA
ktvo.com

Ottumwa man travels the world by bike

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Thirty years ago, Hans Frischeisen got hit with a case of wanderlust after retiring from his job at IBM. He decided to set out with only a bike, on a cross continental journey through the pacific coast of Australia to the Gobi Desert in China. In...
OTTUMWA, IA
98.1 KHAK

Plans for the First Dave & Busters in Iowa Have Been Approved

Thanks to a new article from the Des Moines Register, we now know that Iowa's first Dave & Buster's location is getting closer to being built. The plan for the venue was approved by the West Des Moines City Council this week, but there's still more that needs to be done. The article says that "the council's approval comes with the condition that a building permit will not be issued until the final plan is approved by city council."
IOWA STATE
KCCI.com

Storm chances return during the week

DES MOINES, Iowa — Weather Summary:. The main focus of the forecast tonight into Monday is on a cold front approaching out of South Dakota. Clouds will get more numerous tonight ahead of that front, before a few storms break out during the pre-dawn hours of Monday. Severe weather isn't terribly likely, but the marginal (1/5) risk remains along the front as it comes into western/northwest Iowa tonight, then into southeast Iowa tomorrow. If there was a threat, it'd most likely be a damaging wind gust or two and some possible hail. Rain chances steadily decrease through the rest of Monday. Temperatures will be tied to the scattered clouds/rain tomorrow. Generally 80s where sustained sunshine makes an appearance. Upper 70s in a few cloudier locations.
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Incident in Knoxville

An incident involving a truck carrying hazardous materials occurred near the Dollar General near Walmart in Knoxville at approximately 4:28 pm. The truck was trying to turn around and broke down, blocking the road. No materials were spilled and there was no threat to the public’s safety. The road was closed by officers as a precaution. A second truck was brought in to transport the materials and the first truck was fixed and left as well. The road was reopened. Knoxville Police, Knoxville Fire and Rescue, Knoxville Township Rural Fire, Marion County Emergency Management, and Marion County Hazmat were all on the scene, and Pella EMS and Indiana Township EMS were both on standby.
KNOXVILLE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy