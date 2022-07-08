Drive-In Theater in Newton Plans to Re-Open Soon After Tornado Damage

(Ankeny, IA) -- Thousands of people in the Des Moines area will be headed to Ankeny SummerFest this weekend. The festival is 3 days of music, carnival rides, local food and brews, and more. Chamber of Commerce President Melissa Cox says SummerFest starts at 5:00 P.M. Friday and runs through Sunday at the District at Prairie Trail. There will be a carnival throughout the event, the Grand Parade Saturday morning, and the fireworks show Sunday night. Cox says over 30-thousand people are expected to come over the three day event. This is the first full SummerFest since before the pandemic. Ankeny has been doing the festival for over 50 years. Learn More.

ANKENY, IA ・ 3 DAYS AGO