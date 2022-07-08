ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Discover the greatest lightgun games of all time in Retro Gamer magazine

By Retro Gamer Team
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago

The latest issue of Retro Gamer is on sale now and we reveal the best lightgun games ever made, from The House Of The Dead 2 and Ghost Squad to Operation Wolf and Duck Hunt. Where will your favourite game appear?

Other highlights of issue 235 include our amazing all-access cover feature on Wonder Boy, the long-running series that started off in arcades. Creator Ryuichi Nishizawa looks back at every main game in the franchise with us, from the arcade original to the most recent instalment Monster Boy And The Cursed Kingdom.

This issue we also chat to Dino Dini about Kick Off 2, quiz Paul Machacek about making Donkey Kong Land for the Game Boy and ask Andrew Braybrook about his C64 classic Paradroid. We also investigate the early years of CD-ROM, find out how The Sales Curve started and learn how Westwood Associates created Dungeons & Dragons: Warriors Of The Eternal Sun for Sega’s Mega Drive.

There’s plenty more to look forward to, including features on Total Eclipse, Andrew Sleigh, The Legend Of Kage, Geometry Wars: Galaxies, Evercade EXP, WWF: No Mercy and much more. Enjoy the magazine and don’t forget to subscribe.

You can find the latest issue of Retro Gamer, as well as several back issues, at Magazines Direct .

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
GamesRadar

The Last of Us Part 1 dev says there was no crunch on the remake

A developer on The Last of Us Part 1 says no crunch was required to finish development on the remake. "This is the first time in my 13 year career, across multiple studios that I didn't need to crunch to finish a game," principal environment artist Anthony Vaccaro says on Twitter. "Feels good, really good. Especially hitting the same quality bar as TLOU2. More work to keep doing but proud of the big changes so far to make the studio healthier."
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retro Gamer#Dungeons Dragons#Cursed#Warriors#Video Game#Kick Off 2#Westwood Associates#The Eternal Sun#Magazines Direct
GamesRadar

Developing games on Steam Deck is surprisingly straightforward

You can develop games on Steam Deck, and it's surprisingly straightforward. Steam Deck is an undeniably impressive piece of hardware; not only does it allow you to dip into your Steam library on the move, but it's also effectively a portable PC that can be used to create games. In a recent tweet, Valve's Lawrence Yang shared a video which focuses on the hows and whys of making games using the machine. "This is one of the things we were really excited about enabling with Steam Deck," says Yang.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
GamesRadar

All free games for Amazon Prime Day 2022

The Amazon Prime Day free games for 2022 have been announced, with a few notable names among them, as well as a slew of indie titles to check out. Some of these games will only be available on Prime Day itself, while others will be available through the whole month, and some aren't even games at all, but exclusive rewards and DLC for existing games that can only be accessed with an Amazon Prime membership. We'll go over the full list of what's available as far as free games for Amazon Prime day go below.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy