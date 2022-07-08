ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asia

Japan's tight gun laws add to shock over Abe's assassination

By YURI KAGEYAMA
SFGate
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOKYO (AP) — The assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in broad daylight Friday shocked a world that has come to associate Japan with relatively low crime and strict gun control. Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, Abe was shot in the back while campaigning in the city of...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Japan holds key election in shadow of Shinzo Abe assassination

Tokyo — Japanese voters went to the polls Sunday in the shadow of the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who was gunned down while making a campaign speech. Abe's governing party appeared to be cruising to a major victory. As people voted, police in western Japan sent...
ASIA
AFP

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived Monday on a previously unscheduled stop to Tokyo to offer condolences in person over the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday went in person to Tokyo to offer condolences over the assassination of former prime minister Shinzo Abe, a close US ally. During his visit to Thailand on Sunday, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai opened talks with Blinken by offering a moment of silence for Abe.
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
PBS NewsHour

Japan votes in pivotal election after Abe assassination

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese voted Sunday in the shadow of the assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe that brought heightened security as party leaders avoided mingling with crowds and delivered messages of upholding democracy and free speech during campaigning the day before. Exit polls for the election for...
ELECTIONS
SFGate

Macao streets empty after casinos shut to fight outbreak

BEIJING (AP) — Streets in the gambling center of Macao were empty Monday after casinos and most other businesses were ordered to close while the Chinese territory near Hong Kong fights a coronavirus outbreak. Residents were told to stay indoors unless they were buying food or other necessities. Authorities...
GAMBLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Shinzo Abe
The Independent

Abe's body arrives in Tokyo as country mourns ex-PM's death

The body of Japan’s former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was returned to Tokyo on Saturday after he was fatally shot during a campaign speech in western Japan a day earlier. Abe was attacked in the city of Nara and airlifted to a local hospital but died of blood loss despite emergency treatment including massive blood transfusions. Police arrested the attacker, a former member of Japan's navy, at the scene on suspicion of murder. Police confiscated the homemade gun he used, and several others were later found at his apartment.
ASIA
The Associated Press

Abe's death raises security questions as Japan mourns

TOKYO (AP) — A top police official on Saturday acknowledged possible security lapses that allowed an assassin to fire his gun into former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe while he was addressing a campaign rally, raising questions how could the attacker get so close behind him. Abe was shot in the western city of Nara on Friday and airlifted to a hospital but died of blood loss. Police arrested the attacker, a former member of Japan’s navy, at the scene. Police confiscated his homemade gun and several others were later found at his apartment. The attacker, Tetsuya Yamagami, told investigators he acted because he believed rumors that Abe was connected to an organization that he resents, police said. Japanese media reported that the man had developed hatred toward a religious group that his mother was obsessed about and that caused his family financial problems. The reports did not specify the group. On Saturday, a black hearse carrying Abe’s body and accompanied by his wife, Akie, arrived at his home in Tokyo’s upscale residential area of Shibuya. Many mourners, including top party officials, waited for his remains and lowered their heads as the vehicle passed.
ASIA
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Anti-China fmr. Japan PM Shinzo Abe assassinated in public

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates as more information becomes available. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated during a campaign stop in the city of Nara on Friday by a gunman who shot him from behind as he gave a speech. Abe was Japan’s longest-serving prime minister until he stepped down in 2020. He was widely viewed as a nationalist and anti-communist whose policy often challenged China and its ruling Chinese Communist Party (CCP).
INDIA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guns#Assassination#Japanese People
The Independent

Shinzo Abe death: Shock at assassination in Japan that has some of world’s strictest gun laws

Disbelief has gripped Japan as the country, which has some of the strongest gun laws and the lowest rates of gun-related crimes in the world, comes to terms with the death of former prime minister Shinzo Abe.Mr Abe, 67, was shot twice during his speech at the Nara Prefecture on Friday morning and was airlifted for emergency treatment, but died of his injuries at a hospital in the cityDoctors said he died at 5.03pm – about five and a half hours after he was shot. They said the bullet penetrated his heart and that he had no vital signs...
ASIA
AOL Corp

Attack on former Japan PM stuns nation known for gun control

Nara Police officers direct pedestrians and traffic near the scene where the former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot while delivering his speech to support the Liberal Democratic Party's candidate during an election campaign in Nara, Friday, July 8, 2022. Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, a divisive arch-conservative and one of his nation's most powerful and influential figures, has died after being shot during a campaign speech Friday in western Japan, hospital officials said.(AP Photo/Hiro Komae)
ASIA
US News and World Report

U.S. 'Saddened and Shocked' by Shooting of Japan's Former Premier Abe, Envoy Says

TOKYO (Reuters) - The United States is "saddened and shocked" by the shooting of Japan's former prime minister Shinzo Abe, U.S. ambassador Rahm Emanuel said on Friday. Japan's longest-serving prime minister, Abe was taken to hospital bleeding after being shot while delivering a speech in the western city of Nara days before an upper house election, according to authorities and media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
AFP

Former Japan PM Abe mourned at wake as US hails 'man of vision'

Family and friends of Japan's assassinated former prime minister Shinzo Abe paid their respects Monday at a wake in Tokyo as Washington's top diplomat hailed the ex-premier as a "man of vision". He handed Prime Minister Fumio Kishida letters from US President Joe Biden for Abe's family and said he had come because "we're friends, and when one friend is hurting, the other friend shows up".
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Country
Japan
Place
Tokyo, JP
americanmilitarynews.com

Secret Putin phone call leaked

A secret phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron, which took place in February just days before Russia invaded Ukraine, leaked in late June. According to France’s Le Temps news publication, the call took place on February 20, just four days before the Russian invasion...
POLITICS
SFGate

Iranian Auteur Jafar Panahi Arrested Amid Conservative Backlash

Prominent dissident Iranian auteur Jafar Panahi, known globally for prizewinning works such as “The Circle,” “Offside,” “This is Not a Film,” and 2015 Berlin Golden Bear winner “Taxi,” has been arrested in Tehran, Agence France Press is reporting and several sources have confirmed.
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy