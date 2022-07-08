ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baby Got Brunch is back with dozens of chefs and plenty of booze

By Cheryl V. Jackson, Indianapolis Star
This is a must for brunch lovers.

Some of Indy’s top chefs and restaurants will be preparing brunch in one spot next month as a popular hip-hop brunch festival returns to the scene.

Baby Got Brunch is back after a two-year COVID-related absence.

The Aug. 13 event features dozens of chefs serving brunch items and drinks to ticket holders.

Indylicious:Sign up for local dining news

The festival gets new digs this year; taking place on Victory Field’s concourse and stadium seating area.

“It’s a really good option for just coming out of the pandemic, with people wanting to be outside and still feel safe,” said coordinator Ashley Brooks, co-founder of Milktooth and Indy Women in Food leader.

Brook’s A. Rose Hospitality is hosting, alongside Bridget Davis Events.

The festival was launched in 2017, when Jack’s Donuts had a serve-yourself doughnut wall, and took place at the Pan Am Pavilion.

The team expects about 1,200 people attendees, about the same size crowd that came out in 2019, when about 30 vendors participated.

Fair eats:Here are all the new foods to try at the Indiana State Fair in 2022

Guests can vibe to golden age hip hop, and 90s R&B and pop – Mr. Kinetik will deejay – while sampling innovative takes on brunch staples.

They can vote for their favorite dishes.

Access to an open bar, featuring spirits from Mirth & Myrrh; Jeptha Creed, 8th Day Distillery, Hi & Mighty and Hiatus; and a build-your-own Bloody Mary bar from Goose the Market are included with the $65-$95 tickets.

Works from local artists and goods from vintage shops also will be available for purchase.

Among vendors for the 2022 fest are the likes of Bluebeard, Milktooth, and Gallery Pastry Shop, Gallery Pastry Bar and Gallery on 16th as well as newbie Big Bear Biscuits, farmer’s market mainstay Mrs. Murray’s Naturals and chef Michael Burgin-led pop-up Black Lemon.

A few food trucks, including Black Leaf Vegan, are in the mix this year, as well.

“I'm really excited to showcase what Indy chefs are doing right now,” Brooks said.

Hi & Mighty:Gin distillery and tasting room to open at Indiana State Fairgrounds

Baby Got Brunch has a mission to support local restaurants and help eradicate childhood food insecurity.

Some proceeds from the event will go to The Milk Bank, an Indianapolis non-profit that receives, pasteurizes, freezes and distributes human milk throughout the U.S.; and to the Chef Greg Hardesty Scholarship Fund, created to assist Ivy Tech culinary students.

The event is 21 and up.

Baby Got Brunch takes place Aug. 13, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. – with 10 a.m. admission for VIP ticketholders – at Victory Field, 501 W. Maryland St.

Tickets are available at babygotbrunch.net/tickets.

Contact IndyStar reporter Cheryl V. Jackson at cheryl.jackson@indystar.com or 317-444-6264. Follow her on Twitter: @cherylvjackson.

