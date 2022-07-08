ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis 5K, half marathon and marathon races you won't want to miss this summer

By Jake Allen, Indianapolis Star
Summertime in Indiana is great for exercising and enjoying the outdoors. Here are six races in or near Indianapolis you won't want to miss this summer:

Where: Michael A. Carroll Track and Soccer Stadium on New York Street in downtown Indianapolis

Distance: 5K

Why: The 14th annual event honors Joseph Maley, who was born with physical and cognitive disabilities. Maley never had the ability the speak but touched others with his resilience, spirit, smile, and hugs, according to the race website. His legacy lives on through the Joseph Maley Foundation, started in 2008 by his parents, after Maley died at 18 from leukemia.

Beer vs Wine 5K

When: 7 p.m. Friday, July 29

Where: White River State Park in downtown Indianapolis

Distance: 5K

Why: This race is for those who love to exercise and enjoy beer and wine. Those who register will choose between a beer or wine race shirt and receive a beer or wine glass with their finisher’s medal. A pre-race party will allow participants to enjoy beer or wine before the race beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Christmas in July Half Marathon and 5K Indy

When: 7 a.m. Saturday, July 30

Where: White River State Park

Distance: Half marathon and 5K

Why: Participants will receive Hawaiian-themed Santa T-shirts, red-blinking finisher's medals and a Christmas in July hat or sunglasses.

RUN(317) - Mass Ave

When: 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 4

Where: Begins and ends on Mass Ave in downtown Indianapolis

Distance: 3.17 miles

Why: The course run offers views of historic neighborhoods in downtown. The race will be followed by a party with a DJ, local craft beer, food and games.

Beaver Chase Trail Race

When: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13

Where: McCloud Nature Park in Hendricks County, about 45 minutes west of downtown Indianapolis

Distances: Marathon, half marathon, quarter marathon and relay marathon

Why: The course is made up of running trails in McCloud Nature Park, which totals 232 acres of woods, glacial ravines, prairie and creek. The challenging course offers ample shade and the beauty of the park. A portion of the proceeds from the race go toward supporting local parks.

Colts 5K

When: 8 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 27

Where: Lucas Oil Stadium

Distance: 5K

Why: The race begins at Lucas Oil Stadium, runs through downtown Indianapolis, including Monument Circle, then finishes on the field inside the Colts’ stadium on the 50-yard line.

Contact Jake Allen at jake.allen@indystar.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jake_Allen19.

