Indianapolis Ballet's new season mixes classics with cutting-edge works

Audiences looking for classics will find plenty in Indianapolis Ballet's new season. So will those seeking something a little edgier.

Throughout the 2022-23 season, the company will intermingle creations by its own dancers and sweeping stalwart works, including "Sleeping Beauty" and "A Midsummer Night's Dream."

In "Beyond Ballet," dancers will show their skill for performing outside classical repertoire and blurring the lines between genres. Founding Artistic Director Victoria Lyras, company members and guests will be among the choreographers.

Balancing Acts

Sept. 23-25 at the Toby at Newfields

Lyras studied at The School of American Ballet in New York City, which was co-founded by famous choreographer George Balanchine, and she has carried his legacy to Indianapolis Ballet. The company received permission from The George Balanchine Trust to stage selected works, and this performance will show some of his most iconic and challenging ones.

New Works

Nov. 3-6 at The District Theatre

A to-be-announced list of Indianapolis Ballet's artistic staff and dancers will deliver cutting-edge, contemporary choreography in this performance.

Nutcracker Sweets

Dec. 9-11 at the Toby at Newfields

This version of the classic lasts less than an hour but still takes audiences to the Land of Sweets to the tune of well-known music from Tchaikovsky's score.

'The Nutcracker'

Dec. 16-18 at the Murat Theatre at Old National Centre

The traditional ballet returns for another year in which Clara and the Sugar Plum Fairy bring audiences into a world that has remained magical for more than a century.

Love Springs Eternal

Feb. 17-19, 2023, at the Toby at Newfields

New repertoire and work by Balanchine, wrapped around romance, will make up the program for these performances.

'The Sleeping Beauty'

April 21-23, 2023, at the Toby at Newfields

The three-act ballet chronicles the classic tale of true love that triumphs over an evil curse and lands on the sweet closure of happily ever after.

'A Midsummer Night's Dream'

June 2-4, 2023, at the Toby at Newfields

As two pairs of lovers look for solutions to their problems in this comedy, they end up in a cross between the real world and a fantasy one with a feuding king and queen, a mischievous trickster and a cast of eager but misguided thespians.

