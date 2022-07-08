ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Here's how much special session on abortion, tax relief, will cost taxpayers

By Kaitlin Lange, Indianapolis Star
 3 days ago
Indiana is poised to spend nearly $250,000 of taxpayer money paying lawmakers for a special session this July if it lasts two weeks.

Gov. Holcomb called legislators back for a special session in order to send a collective $1 billion back to Hoosiers in order to combat inflation, sending $225 back to Hoosier taxpayers.

Lawmakers also have signaled they will use the time to pass new abortion restrictions due to the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. That will likely mean more days in special session, and more cost to taxpayers. A spokeswoman for House Republicans said leaders anticipate a multi-week session.

House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, and Senate President Pro Tempore Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville, did not immediately respond to request for comment about the price tag.

Every day lawmakers are in session starting when they convene on July 25, including weekends when they don't meet, a lawmaker will earn about a $117.60 per diem. That equals a total of $17,640 if all 150 lawmakers are present.

Once per week lawmakers also receive a travel stipend worth a collective $17,821.

That means if lawmakers are in session from July 25 until July 29, the state will spend $106,021. If lawmakers are in session from July 25 until Aug. 5 — a likely scenario — the state is expected to spend $247,322 to subsidize them.

Because of state law limiting such sessions to 40 days, lawmakers must wrap up the special session by Aug. 15.

The last time the General Assembly met in a special session was in 2018, when lawmakers failed to finish their business by the statutory deadline. That session only lasted a couple of hours, since most of the provisions had already been at least partially debated during session.

This upcoming special session could be weeks long because lawmakers have yet to vet an abortion proposal, and plan to hold committee hearings and take public testimony. Leading Republicans have been quiet about their specific plans for abortion legislation, refusing to publicly say whether they will allow for any exceptions for rape, incest or health of the pregnant person.

Call IndyStar reporter Kaitlin Lange at 317-432-9270 or email her at kaitlin.lange@indystar.com. Follow her on Twitter: @kaitlin_lange.

