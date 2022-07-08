Guardians top prospect Daniel Espino still sidelined, but not shut down for 2022 season

While the timetable is still a little murky, there’s light left as far as a possible return to play for Daniel Espino.

The No. 11 prospect in all of baseball and the Guardians No. 1 minor league pitcher, Espino left his start against the Altoona Curve on April 29 with patellar tendinitis in his left knee.

A right-hander. Espino went on the injured list May 3 but hasn’t returned.

“All signs are pointing to the fact he’s doing well in Arizona,” Ducks pitching coach Owen Dew said. “The guys out there are happy with how he’s doing and that’s great to hear. We’d love to have him here. He’s a really talented pitcher, but I don’t know the timetable for the return.”

What hasn’t been relayed to anyone with the Ducks is the possibility of shutting Espino down for the rest of 2022. That is great news for the organization, which covets the starter with the 100-plus-mile-per-hour fastball.

“The only thing I’ve heard is that he’s doing better,” RubberDucks manager Rouglas Odor said. “He’s doing well in Arizona and he continues to make progress, but I haven’t heard anything else other than he is going in the right direction.

“We want everyone to get to 100 percent in terms of feeling well and getting healthy. He’s a very special pitcher. Once he’s back to 100 percent. We’ll be seeing him in the big leagues. The game has always been like that. Sometimes you’re not going to have your best arms due to injuries. That’s the way the game goes. Other guys are getting opportunities, but it’s always sad when someone gets hurt.”

Espino's handling not uncommon for Guardians

Both Odor and Dew were receptive to the idea of how Cleveland handled Triston McKenzie in 2018.

McKenzie was scheduled to debut with the Ducks on Opening Day, but a forearm injury delayed his introduction with the Ducks until June 7.

The club didn’t rush McKenzie and he finished the season with a 7-4 record, a 2.68 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 16 starts.

“He’s a really good talent,” Dew said. “It’s good for some of the guys that are getting some opportunities that maybe got pushed because he wasn’t here. It would be great to have him back. He’s extremely talented.

“We’re going to do what’s right by Daniel and not rush him back. I don’t know how long that’s going to be, but we want to make sure he’s 100 percent ready to go. I don’t know how long that takes, but we’ll take as much time as he needs. Our guys are really good about knowing when that’s going to be.”

Daniel Espino had solid start in 2022

When Espino was able to pitch this season, he was lights out for the Ducks.

A 2019 first round pick, Espino was 1-0 with 2.45 ERA and had 34 strikeouts in 23⅔ innings.

“The four outings were extremely impressive, but I probably learned more about him after he was shut down,” Dew said. “It was just how he went about things and how good of a teammate he was when he couldn’t contribute to the team.”

Espino is in a good mindset and is mentally strong while he continues his rehab assignment in Arizona according to Odor and Dew.

That could play big for the RubberDucks if and when he returns later in the season.

“It’s just the ability to maintain his velocity,” Odor said. “He was working on his third- and fourth-best pitch. He felt comfortable with two of them, but knew he needed the other two to make it to the big leagues. That was impressive to see for such a young kid.”

