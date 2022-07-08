ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mortgage rates post their biggest weekly fall since 2008, providing minor relief to buyers, Freddie Mac says

By Zahra Tayeb
Markets Insider
 3 days ago
Further rate hikes by the Federal Reserve still stand to depress homebuyer sentiment. David Jay Zimmerman
  • US mortgage rates have posted their biggest one-week drop in 14 years, Freddie Mac said.
  • The average rate on 30-year fixed loan fell to 5.3% on Thursday, from 5.7% last week.
  • The drop reverses months of rapidly rising mortgage rates and home prices in the US.

US mortgage rates posted it's largest one-week drop since 2008, Freddie Mac recently reported.

The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage plunged to 5.30% on Thursday, down from 5.70% the week prior. It's on course for its biggest weekly drop since late 2008. A year ago, the average 30-year rate stood at 2.90%.

"While the drop provides minor relief to buyers, the housing market will continue to normalize if home price growth materially slows due to the combination of low housing affordability and an expected economic slowdown," Freddie Mac economist Sam Khater said in a blog post.

Mortgage rates are likely to drop further as investors find safety in assets like US Treasuries. Mortgage rates are closely tied to yields on the benchmark 10-year US Treasury note, which fell below 3% on Friday as risks of the US economy falling into a recession rise. Bond prices and yields move inversely to each other, so when demand for the asset goes up, the yield falls.

The relatively lower borrowing costs reverses rising mortgage rates and rapid growth in US house prices over the past months as central banks become aggressive in its monetary policy to tame inflation. It's consequently dampened prospects for potential homebuyers as they also battle with soaring inflation that continues to sting the economy.

But even with the almost-half point drop this week, 30-year mortgage rates are still not far from late June's 14-year high of 5.81%.

In a recent National Housing Survey conducted by the Federal National Mortgage Association, homebuyers expressed they are heavily feeling the pinch, with 80% of consumers saying it is never been a worse time to buy a home in the current environment.

The prior jump in mortgage rates and home prices even prompted one economist to consider that mortgage applications are in a "meltdown."

With further interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve around the corner however, homebuyer sentiment is likely to remain depressed even as mortgage rates are on the decline.

The Independent

Average mortgage SVR ‘above 5% for first time since 2009’

The average standard variable rate (SVR) mortgage has topped 5% for the first time in more than 13 years, according to a financial information website.Homeowners tend to end up on their lender’s SVR when their initial mortgage deal comes to an end.The average SVR is now 5.06%, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk, up from 4.40% in December 2021.Moneyfacts said the 5.06% rate is the highest it has recorded since January 2009, when the average rate was 5.14%, as well as being the only month since then when the average SVR has breached 5%.The increase follows a string of Bank of England base...
REAL ESTATE
US News and World Report

Mortgage Rates Tumble Amid Recession Unease

During a season when homebuying activity is typically in full swing, the summer housing market is stifled by an affordability crisis. A two-and-a-half-point surge in mortgage rates throughout the first half of the year, paired with rapid home price growth, drove average housing payments to record highs. At the same time, many younger millennials and Gen Zers are aging into the first-time homebuyer pool, and the financial strain may leave some priced out of homeownership.
REAL ESTATE
Business Insider

Today's mortgage and refinance rates: July 10, 2022 | Rates steady

After recent spikes, mortgage rates seem to have calmed a bit, with 30-year fixed rates holding steady below 5.5%. Rates have been increasing consistently throughout 2022, and may continue to rise if inflation doesn't slow. Though higher rates aren't necessarily welcome news for hopeful homebuyers, they have led to a slightly more normal housing market.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mortgage#Us Treasuries#Treasury Department#Us Treasury
Washington Examiner

Strong jobs report bolsters Fed campaign for huge rate hikes

The strong jobs numbers for June will only give the Federal Reserve resolve in its plans to send interest rates ever higher. The economy added another 372,000 jobs in June — more than 100,000 more jobs than most economists had expected. The better-than-anticipated news gives the Fed a bit more leeway in pursuing big rate hikes because the labor market remains strong enough to act as a bit of a cushion.
BUSINESS
US News and World Report

Jobs Blowout Cements Case for Another Big Fed Rate Hike

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Another blowout jobs number will likely stiffen resolve at the Federal Reserve for a three-quarter-point interest rate increase at the central bank's July meeting, as the welcome news of a still-strong job market clashes with concern that it will eventually have to cool to ease inflation. The...
BUSINESS
Markets Insider

