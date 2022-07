Gareth Bale has insisted he could play on until beyond the next European Championship in 2024 and intends to carry on his trophy-winning habit in MLS after joining LAFC. The Wales forward, who is 33 this week, has signed an initial 12-month contract with an option for an extra year after leaving Real Madrid last month having won a staggering 19 trophies there. Bale trained with his new teammates for the first time on Monday and admitted that he has been eager to get started as he prepares to lead Wales to their first World Cup finals since 1958 in November.

