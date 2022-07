Beth Mead was quick to put the team first on an 'unbelievable night' but admitted it was beyond anything she had dreamed of to score a hat-trick as England thump Norway 8-0. 'I don't think I even dreamt of this, but I'm just so happy I can get the goals again to help the team. Unbelievable night. I can't believe it.'

WORLD ・ 16 MINUTES AGO