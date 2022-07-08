ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skull and Bones pirate game gameplay revealed launches November 8, 2022

By Julian Horsey
GeekyGadgets
GeekyGadgets
 3 days ago
Ubisoft has this week released more details about its new upcoming Skull and Bones pirate game which Ubisoft has confirmed will be officially launching on November 8, 2022. Check out the gameplay teaser below during which Senior Game Director Ryan Barnard explains more about what you can expect from the combat,...

GeekyGadgets

GeekyGadgets

Dallas, TX
ABOUT

Gadgets & Technology News with a geeky twist!

 https://www.geeky-gadgets.com/

