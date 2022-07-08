ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Weather shifting to more regular storm pattern

By Rich Jones
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rq3hc_0gYjPusR00
Weather shifting to more stormy pattern

Jacksonville, Fl — Early July is quickly making up for the June rain deficit across NE Florida.

Action News Jax Chief Meteorologist Mike Buresh says today will be partly sunny with temperatures into the mid-90s. Feel-like temps will be 105 or higher.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

A few afternoon storms will develop after 1-2 pm. Scattered showers and storms will be around in time for the evening commute. Locally heavy downpours and lightning strikes are the primary threats.

A few afternoon storms are on tap again for Saturday. Highs will climb to the lower 90s in the afternoon.

Sunday’s coverage of showers and storms will be numerous in the afternoon and evening. Everyone gets at least some rain between now and Monday.

First Alert 7 Day Forecast: July 8, 2022 First Alert 7 Day Forecast from Meteorologist Garrett Bedenbaugh.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

Rabid fox bites Alabama dog owner; officials urge residents to vaccinate pets

PRATTVILLE, Ala. — Alabama health officials are urging residents to vaccinate their pets after a rabid fox attacked a dog and bit its owner. According to WSFA-TV, the incident occurred July 1 in Prattville, the Alabama Department of Public Health said in a news release Friday. Prattville police and wildlife officials retrieved the fox, which tested positive for rabies, the TV station reported.
WOKV

Abortion rights poised to go before Michigan voters in fall

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — Abortion rights are poised to come before Michigan voters in November after an abortion rights campaign turned in a record-breaking number of signatures Monday for a ballot initiative to the secretary of state’s office. The effort will further increase attention on Michigan's...
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
WOKV

Son of Arkansas congressman arrested on drug charges

ROGERS, Ark. — The son of Arkansas congressman Steve Womack has been arrested on drug charges, authorities said. James Womack, 34, of Rogers, who has a history of drug arrests and convictions, was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, KNWA-TV reported. According to an arrest...
ROGERS, AR
WOKV

Judges rule on state abortion restrictions, shape Roe impact

SALT LAKE CITY — (AP) — A Utah judge granted a request from Planned Parenthood to delay implementing the state’s trigger law banning most abortions, as implications of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade reverberate nationwide. With the decision, abortion remains legal up to 18...
UTAH STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
76K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy