A Dance Through the Decades - The Rolling Stones Special! - BBC Sounds

With “Thor: Love and Thunder” now in theaters, the next big Hollywood tentpole this summer movie season is Jordan Peele’s “Nope.” The Universal Pictures release reunites the Oscar winner with “Get Out” star Daniel Kaluuya in the story of two siblings (Kaluuya and Keke Palmer) who set out to record video evidence of a UFO. While Peele has become a household name as a director because of the horror genre, he recently told Essence magazine that “Nope” had to be more than just “Black horror” in order to speak to the times.

MOVIES ・ 25 MINUTES AGO