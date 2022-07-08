ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

2nd annual Anthony’s Day Fundraiser in memory of Anthony Fimple this Sunday

By Tracy Ballzer
wizmnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust over two years ago, a shooting at the Twisted Moose took the life of an amazing young man. 19 year old Anthony Fimple was so much more than a bouncer. Everyone who knew him praised his kindness and generosity. Anthony’s family and friends are keeping his legacy alive...

www.wizmnews.com

News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Squirrelfest in Tomah brings together community members

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) – Families enjoyed time outside during Squirrelfest on Saturday. The free festival included free games, rides, a raffle, music and food. The event is organized by the North American Squirrel Association of Tomah, an organization dedicated to making outdoor recreation accessible to everyone. Organizers say they knew community members enjoyed the day. “This is a great opportunity...
TOMAH, WI
CBS Minnesota

Mayfly hatch near La Crosse shows up on radar

MINNEAPOLIS -- July is here and, unfortunately, so are the mayflies. These harmless but irritating insects have made their return in full force, and due to their incredible numbers, could even be seen on radar as they hatched near La Crosse, Wisconsin. According to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources,...
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

7 Rivers survey to provide info on how area businesses are doing

How are businesses in the La Crosse area holding up in the current economy? The 7 Rivers Alliance is ready to find out, so it can help companies and their employees do well. The Alliance has launched its annual business retention survey on-line. Chris Hardie, the CEO of the Alliance, says answers to the survey may help provide answers as to how some places are doing better than others.
LA CROSSE, WI
News8000.com | WKBT News 8

Town of Campbell police officer rescues kitten from I-90

TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WKBT) — A Town of Campbell police officer picked up an unlikely passenger. An officer was on her way to work on Thursday when she spotted a kitten on the side of the road, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page, She notified an on-duty officer who found the kitten on the shoulder of Interstate 90. The on-duty officer rescued the kitten and turned it over to the Coulee Region Humane Society.
LA CROSSE, WI
wizmnews.com

More unnecessary hurdles to voting in Wisconsin

More hurdles to taking part in our democracy. There are now more hoops to jump through when trying to cast a ballot, thanks to a ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The ruling stipulates that absentee ballots can only be returned to your local clerk’s office, or put in the mail. In past elections, we could fill out our absentee ballot and put it in the drop box outside city hall. But no more. Apparently the court thinks the U.S. Postal Service, which sends La Crosse’s mail to St. Paul, is somehow more secure than putting the ballot in a monitored location at City Hall, right next to the police department. The court also ruled that only the individual voter can return the ballot in person. No longer can you take your spouse’s ballot with you to drop it off, even if you watched them fill it out, and even if you served as a witness as designated by your signature on the envelope. The court did not address whether you can drop your spouse’s ballot in the mailbox which apparently remains legal. There is no need for these rules. Voter fraud is nearly nonexistent in Wisconsin. Clerks referred 12 cases to prosecutors related to the 2020 election, out of more than 3.3 million votes cast. Absentee ballots have been increasingly popular, with more than 40% of ballots cast absentee. This ruling adds yet another unnecessary hurdle for trying to perform our civic duty.
LA CROSSE, WI
wiproud.com

Body of Wisconsin woman found in Mississippi River identified

Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The body of a woman found in the Mississippi River Tuesday is identified. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says the body is 61-year-old Diana Bork of Independence. Bork was found in the river near Winona, Minnesota. According to the sheriff, a person fishing on an...
WINONA, MN
wwisradio.com

Minnesota, Wisconsin Authorities Work Together On Body Found In Mississippi River

The Winona County Sheriff’s Department and the Winona Dive Rescue in Minnesota team have been working with the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Department in Wisconsin after the discovery of a woman’s body Tuesday. Fishermen spotted the 61-year-old victim’s body and made the report at about 4:00 p-m. She had been identified but her name isn’t being released yet. The location of the body was determined to be on the Wisconsin side of the state line. Authorities in Buffalo County are handling the investigation.
BUFFALO COUNTY, WI
106.9 KROC

Man Hospitalized After Houston County Crash

Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse man was injured after crashing his vehicle in Houston County Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report says the crash happened along Hwy. 44 at County Rd. 20 north of Caledonia around 5:30 p.m. Troopers say 33-year-old Jonathan Rugg was traveling south on Hwy. 44 when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed.
HOUSTON COUNTY, MN
Sasquatch 107.7

Body Found Near Winona in Mississippi River (Update)

Winona, MN (KROC-AM News)- Update 7-6-22 12:18 p.m. The Buffalo County Sheriff's Office says the body found is a 61-year-old female. Her name is being withheld pending family notification. Original Story: Investigators are working to identify a body that was found in the Mississippi River near Winona Tuesday afternoon. Winona...
WINONA, MN
wizmnews.com

Two suspects in triple murder probably will have separate trials in La Crosse

The chances are slim that two suspects in a triple homicide will be tried together in La Crosse County. The DA’s office says it will not seek a joint trial for Nya Thao and co-defendant Khamthaneth Rattanasack in the July 2021 shooting deaths of three men at a quarry near West Salem. Thao is already scheduled to go on trial next June.
LA CROSSE, WI

Community Policy