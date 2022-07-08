2nd annual Anthony’s Day Fundraiser in memory of Anthony Fimple this Sunday
By Tracy Ballzer
Just over two years ago, a shooting at the Twisted Moose took the life of an amazing young man. 19 year old Anthony Fimple was so much more than a bouncer. Everyone who knew him praised his kindness and generosity. Anthony’s family and friends are keeping his legacy alive...
La Crosse Mayor Mitch Reynolds stopped into the WIZM studio Monday. After doing a quick overview of the Amazon Prime show Reacher on La Crosse Talk PM — and a bit on La Crosse native Johnny Davis at the NBA’s Summer League — we discussed both the River Point District and Copper Rocks (Kmart lot) developments.
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) – Families enjoyed time outside during Squirrelfest on Saturday. The free festival included free games, rides, a raffle, music and food. The event is organized by the North American Squirrel Association of Tomah, an organization dedicated to making outdoor recreation accessible to everyone. Organizers say they knew community members enjoyed the day. “This is a great opportunity...
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — It’s not everyone’s favorite riverside event, but it’s an important one. Masses of mayflies hatched Thursday night and took over parts of downtown La Crosse. The larval stage of the aquatic insect lasts about a year, but they only live for about...
How are businesses in the La Crosse area holding up in the current economy? The 7 Rivers Alliance is ready to find out, so it can help companies and their employees do well. The Alliance has launched its annual business retention survey on-line. Chris Hardie, the CEO of the Alliance, says answers to the survey may help provide answers as to how some places are doing better than others.
LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) — People who walk or bike in La Crescent soon will have a new, safe way to cross busy Hwy. 61 instead of darting among vehicles. The new pedestrian bridge crossing from First Street to South Chestnut Street will connect downtown La Crescent to the Wagon Wheel Trail.
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The two men charged with killing three people last year at a Town of Hamilton quarry will be tried separately. An attorney with the state announced the news during a status hearing for one of the men, Khamthaneth Rattanasack. Rattanasack and Nya Thao are both...
TOWN OF CAMPBELL, Wis. (WKBT) — A Town of Campbell police officer picked up an unlikely passenger. An officer was on her way to work on Thursday when she spotted a kitten on the side of the road, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page, She notified an on-duty officer who found the kitten on the shoulder of Interstate 90. The on-duty officer rescued the kitten and turned it over to the Coulee Region Humane Society.
More hurdles to taking part in our democracy. There are now more hoops to jump through when trying to cast a ballot, thanks to a ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court. The ruling stipulates that absentee ballots can only be returned to your local clerk’s office, or put in the mail. In past elections, we could fill out our absentee ballot and put it in the drop box outside city hall. But no more. Apparently the court thinks the U.S. Postal Service, which sends La Crosse’s mail to St. Paul, is somehow more secure than putting the ballot in a monitored location at City Hall, right next to the police department. The court also ruled that only the individual voter can return the ballot in person. No longer can you take your spouse’s ballot with you to drop it off, even if you watched them fill it out, and even if you served as a witness as designated by your signature on the envelope. The court did not address whether you can drop your spouse’s ballot in the mailbox which apparently remains legal. There is no need for these rules. Voter fraud is nearly nonexistent in Wisconsin. Clerks referred 12 cases to prosecutors related to the 2020 election, out of more than 3.3 million votes cast. Absentee ballots have been increasingly popular, with more than 40% of ballots cast absentee. This ruling adds yet another unnecessary hurdle for trying to perform our civic duty.
Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – The body of a woman found in the Mississippi River Tuesday is identified. The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says the body is 61-year-old Diana Bork of Independence. Bork was found in the river near Winona, Minnesota. According to the sheriff, a person fishing on an...
Caledonia, MN (KROC-AM News)- A La Crosse man was injured after crashing his vehicle in Houston County Thursday evening. The State Patrol accident report says the crash happened along Hwy. 44 at County Rd. 20 north of Caledonia around 5:30 p.m. Troopers say 33-year-old Jonathan Rugg was traveling south on Hwy. 44 when his vehicle left the roadway and crashed.
LA CROSSE (WKBT) — Branden Hellerud, a recent graduate of Logan High School in La Crosse and soon-to-be father, suffered multiple injuries when he fell 40 feet near Grandad Bluff Friday night. The 18-year-old Hellerud suffered a punctured lung, four broken vertebrae in his neck, seven broken ribs, a...
