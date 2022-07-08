ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

South Shore COVID-19 cases rise after falling for five weeks, state reports show

By Fred Hanson, The Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
Patriot Ledger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tTIfw_0gYjPNBo00

QUINCY – After five straight weeks of declines, the number of COVID-19 cases has started to rise again across the South Shore and statewide, the latest reports released by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health show.

The number of people in the state's hospitals with the virus has also increased, but there is a slight decline in the number of most serious cases, the agency said.

Case counts rose in 11 of the 23 South Shore communities surveyed, the state reported in its weekly breakdown of cases by municipality.

The rise in cases comes amid concerns about a new COVID-19 variant, BA.5, which is the most infectious yet and its believed to account for half the nation's cases. The new variant is said to infect people who are vaccinated and boosted as well, as those who gained immunity from prior infections.

On the South Shore, there were 1,382 cases during the two weeks ending July 2.  That is an increase of 5.3% from the two week period ending June 25, when there were 1,312 cases.

The increase was smaller statewide — 1.6%, with 18,806 cases for the two weeks ending July 3 compared to 18,500 for the two weeks ending June 25.  The statewide rate rose to 19.3 cases per day per 100,000 people averaged over two weeks from a week earlier.

The seven-day average level of the virus in the region's wastewater, a predictor of future cases, has gone down in the past couple of days after rising for much of the past week, the Massachusetts Water Resources Authority reported.  The MWRA's South Region includes seven South Shore municipalities.

Only lab-confirmed cases are included in the state health department report, not ones found with home test kits.

Six communities had rates higher than the statewide average of 19.3 cases per day per 100,000 people.  They are Hanover, with a rate of 27.3; Randolph, with a rate of 24.1; Rockland, with a rate of 20.5; Hull with a rate of 20.4; Hingham, with a rate of 19.9; and Braintree, with a rate of 19.5.

The town with the lowest rate was Hanson with 7.3.  It is the only community in the survey with a rate below 10.

In Thursday's weekday report, the state health department said there were 1,699 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state's total for the pandemic to 1,774,241.

There were 526 people in the state's hospitals with COVID-19, an increase of 35 patients from a week earlier.  There were 45 patients in intensive care units with COVID-19, three less than last week, and 13 on breathing equipment, down two from a week before.

The state reported 18 new COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, bring the total for the pandemic to 19,768.  A total of 59 deaths were reported in the past week, seven more than the previous week.

The following is a list of the number of cases by community for the two weeks ending July 3 the average daily rate of cases per 100,000 people over the two-week period and the total number of cases since the pandemic began. The statistics do not include the results of home tests.

Abington: 39 cases; 15.3 rate; 4,226 total

Braintree: 108 cases; 19.5 rate; 9,746 total

Carver: 18 cases; 10.5 rate; 2,383 total

Cohasset: 18 cases; 17.5 rate; 1,320 total

Duxbury: 25 cases; 11.8 rate; 2,822 total

Halifax: 12 cases; 11.2 rate; 1,587 total

Hanover: 55 cases; 27.3 rate; 4,524 total

Hanson: 11 cases; 7.3 rate; 2,428 total

Hingham: 67 cases; 19.9 rate; 4,865 total

Holbrook: 24 cases; 15.1 rate; 2,863 total

Hull: 28 cases; 20.4 rate, 1,553 total.

Kingston: 25 cases; 13.1 rate; 3,116 total.

Marshfield: 49 cases; 13.5 rate; 4,855 total

Milton: 73 cases; 18.1 rate; 6,446 total

Norwell: 24 cases; 16 rate; 2,333 total

Pembroke: 39 cases; 14.8 rate; 3.983 total

Plymouth: 132 cases; 15 rate; 14,300 total

Quincy: 261 cases; 18.4 rate; 20,962 total

Randolph: 116 cases; 24.1 rate; 10,508 total

Rockland: 52 cases; 20.5 rate; 4,610 total

Scituate: 45 cases; 17.8 rate; 3,275 total

Weymouth: 137 cases; 17.8 rate; 13,036 total

Whitman:  24 cases; 11 rate; 3,592 total

This article originally appeared on The Patriot Ledger: South Shore COVID-19 cases rise after falling for five weeks, state reports show

centerforhealthjournalism.org

East Boston lost its jewel of a park a long time ago, but the health effects linger for immigrant community

Wood Island Park was the crown jewel of East Boston. Tennis courts, ball fields, picnic areas and acres of public green space — all designed by America’s most famous landscape architect, Frederick Law Olmsted — were a refuge for residents of the neighborhood, which is separated from the rest of the city by Boston Harbor. The park opened in 1898, and for decades it represented an escape from concrete, asphalt and dense housing. “On hot days, people entered into the park in search of cool sea breezes beneath the huge 200-year-old elms, maples and oak trees,” journalist Dianne Dumanoski wrote in the magazine Land & People. “Children enjoyed rolling down the hills, and swimming in the beaches.”
BOSTON, MA
