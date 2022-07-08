ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucyrus, OH

Pulling a few strings: Marionettes delight youngsters in show at library

By Gere Goble, Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum
 3 days ago

It's possible Mack Raynor entertains by example.

"The jokes are for me, not you guys," he told the children and parents gathered in the basement meeting room of Bucyrus Public Library on Wednesday for a Stevens Puppets performance.

But his audience was laughing, too.

Raynor, the puppeteer, opened the show with some jokes and simple magic tricks before introducing "The Wizard of Oz."

"Did I say 'Wizard of Oz'? I meant 'Avengers: End Game,' he added as he ducked behind the curtained stage set up at the far end of the large meeting room.

But then the music started, the curtain went up and the children watched in rapt attention as the marionettes moved across the stage.

Soundtrack for 'Oz' recorded decades ago

The soundtrack for the performance, which features several members of Raynor's family, was recorded more than 20 years ago, he explained after the show.

But several times during the show, he ad-libbed a few extra lines. When Glinda told Dorothy only bad witches are ugly, he added "and my mother-in-law." When Dorothy and her friends first visit the wizard and encounter his huge green face, Raynor started making Shrek jokes.

After Dorothy had returned to Kansas, Raynor stepped out front again to give the audience a better look at the marionettes and explain how they're controlled.

"All of my marionettes — most of my marionettes — have what we call an airplane control," he said. "And we call it that because it kind of looks like?"

"An airplane!" the children shouted.

"A potato, exactly," he continued. The children laughed. "Did I just say 'potato?' I'm sorry, I meant 'zebra.''

The kids laughed again.

Kids get a backstage tour

After the show, children were invited to take a look backstage — provided they were with an adult and didn't touch anything.

After all, those marionettes were older than most of the people in the room.

The wooden marionettes were carved in 1966 by Martin Stevens, who founded the company in 1933. Raynor's father, Dan, purchased the business in 1993, he explained. He grew up in the business, which is based near South Bend, Indiana.

They do about 150 shows a year, he said, sometimes traveling as far away as Alaska for performances. They offer eight different puppet shows, including "Goldilocks and the Three Bears," "Sleeping Beauty" and "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow."

"And then Dan's wife, Zan, basically paints all the scenery; she carves new puppets," said Barb Scott , the children's librarian, who arranged for the performance.

New puppet takes up to 60 hours to create

"She does everything for new shows," Raynor said. It takes 40 to 60 hours to construct one new puppet, he said. His mother also maintains the older puppets, which get new paint and clothing periodically.

When it's time to record a new soundtrack, family members, spouses and friends get called into duty, he explained.

Accompanied by his grandmother, Maggie Streib, Raynor did two shows in Ohio on Wednesday. The other was in Mount Gilead.

"She's just got the summer off and I said, 'Hey, want to go on tour with me?'" Raynor said.

ggoble@gannett.com

419-559-7263

This article originally appeared on Bucyrus Telegraph-Forum: Pulling a few strings: Marionettes delight youngsters in show at library

