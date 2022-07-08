ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky County, OH

County schools, townships will get additional NEXUS tax revenue after state ruling

By Daniel Carson, Fremont News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
The News-Messenger
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27hyg3_0gYjPJeu00

FREMONT — Fremont City Schools and several other Sandusky County school districts, townships and public entities can expect to see additional tax revenues from the NEXUS pipeline after the state's tax commissioner reached a settlement on the pipeline owner's valuation appeal.

The valuation appeal dragged on for more than three years .

Jerri Miller, Sandusky County's auditor, said Wednesday the final settlement announced last month for Nexus was $950 million statewide for tax year 2019.

The Sandusky County auditor said the settlement was for about two-thirds of the original assessed values.

The settlement agreement is not appealable by either NEXUS or the Ohio Department of Taxation (ODT).

Counties have up to 60 days to appeal

She said county auditors in each county along the pipeline's route retain the right to appeal for up to 60 days from receipt of notice of the decision from the state.

"I don't think any will appeal," Miller said.

In 2019, the owners of the NEXUS Gas Transmission pipeline asked ODT to reduce the taxable value of its natural gas pipeline statewide by almost half, according to the Canton Repository.

The state had set the initial statewide valuation at $1.4 billion.

While NEXUS’ valuation was under review, its owners paid taxes based on the value they believed the pipe was worth, not the state’s assigned taxable value, as they were permitted to do.

Ohio Tax Commissioner Jeffrey A. McClain settled the three-year dispute with NEXUS officials over how much the roughly 256-mile interstate natural gas transmission pipeline is worth in Ohio.

Fremont schools' Superintendent Jon Detwiler said NEXUS had been paying at 42% during the appeal.

Amount for Fremont schools not yet known

Detwiler said he didn't know yet what the final dollar value would be in terms of how much FCS would receive in additional revenues as a result of the settlement.

He said the NEXUS valuation appeal was similar to one that American Municipal Power filed in 2013 with the state's taxation department.

In that case, the state ruled in favor of AMP after a six-year appeal process and the school district was on the hook for more than $4 million in payments, or close to 70% of the total reimbursement.

"Fortunately for us, we're on the other end this time," Detwiler said.

Miller said around Sept. 1, county auditors will be issued a final notice from ODT, directing the issuance of a bill for any unpaid taxes.

She said she did not the know the exact timeline as to when NEXUS settlement-related payments will be received and distributed to subdivisions.

"It all depends on when NEXUS decides to pay," Miller said.

At that point, the auditor's office will have numbers.

For Sandusky County, the original assessed value for the pipeline in  2019 was $257,110,050.

13 Ohio counties affected by settlement

Miller said in 2020, the assessed value was $290,087,410 and later corrected to $255,276,910.

For 2021, it was $251,508,630.

Miller said 13 different Ohio counties will be impacted by the settlement.

In Sandusky County, school districts that get tax revenues from the NEXUS pipeline include FCS, Clyde-Green Springs, Margaretta, Gibsonburg, Woodmore, Vanguard-Sentinel and the School of Hope.

Miller said Rice, Riley, Sandusky, Washington and Townsend townships also will be impacted by the settlement, as well as the county board of developmental disabilities, Sandusky County Drug Task Force, senior citizens' levy, Sandusky County Park District, the county's health department, the mental health board and Fremont and Clyde's libraries.

The NEXUS pipeline spans 32 miles across Sandusky County.

The pipeline was completed and became operational during the 2018 calendar year.

It is a partnership between Detroit-based DT Midstream and Enbridge, a Canadian company.

dacarson@gannett.com

419-334-1046

Twitter: @DanielCarson7

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: County schools, townships will get additional NEXUS tax revenue after state ruling

Comments / 0

Related
sent-trib.com

Groundbreaking held for new U.S. 20A interchange

MAUMEE — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wednesday for a new interchange at U.S. 20A and Interstate 475. Ohio Department of Transportation Director Jack Marchbanks led the event that marked the beginning of a project that will widen I-475 and construct the new interchange. “Since day one, the DeWine-Husted...
MAUMEE, OH
huroninsider.com

Local highway construction for the week of July 11

Here is a look at construction projects that are anticipated by the Ohio Department of Transportation to impact highways in Erie, Huron, Lorain, Ottawa, Sandusky, and Seneca counties on the week of July 11. Erie County. SR 2, from Berlin Road to SR 4, will have shoulder closures for bridge...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

$6.3 million rec center proposed for Northwood

NORTHWOOD — Inflation and supply chain issues may be changing the city’s proposed $6.3 million recreation center, but plans continue for a late fall groundbreaking. “$6.3 million is the price we are going to present to city council, to ask them to bond,” Bob Anderson, Northwood administrator, said. “We did get $1 million from the state. We got that a couple years ago, and then because of COVID and supply issues, the state has said that deadline is extended until July of 2024, but we hope to have the building up by next year.”
NORTHWOOD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Margaretta Township, OH
Fremont, OH
Government
City
Gibsonburg, OH
State
Washington State
County
Sandusky County, OH
State
Ohio State
Sandusky County, OH
Government
City
Fremont, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Putnam County Prosecutor Gary L. Lammers was granted a request seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor “in a matter under investigation for alleged criminal violations of law against an employee of Putnam County, Ohio.”. Ohio Auditor Assistant Chief Legal Counsel Robert Smith, Auditor Assistant Legal Counsel Samuel Kirk,...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
sent-trib.com

Eclipse prep beginning in Perrysburg Township

LIME CITY — The Perrysburg Township Trustees heard warnings about the need for preparation for the 2024 total eclipse, which is expected bring a huge influx of tourists along major roadways in the area. At Tuesday’s trustees meeting, Jeff Klein, Wood County Emergency Management Agency director, gave a presentation...
PERRYSBURG, OH
TiffinOhio.net

Ben Gillig announces resignation from Tiffin City Council

Tiffin, Ohio — Ben Gillig on Friday announced his resignation from Tiffin City Council effective July 12. Gillig, who has served as a councilmember at-large since 2017, is president pro-tempore and chairs the finance committee. Gillig provided this statement: “Though I truly never thought I would leave our great...
TIFFIN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Revenues#Detroit#Townships#Nexus#Odt#The Canton Repository#Ohio Tax
crawfordcountynow.com

Active Situation At Ohio State University Marion Campus

“Active Situation” At Ohio State University Marion Campus. MARION—A large police and fire presence is actively responding on the Marion Campus of The Ohio State University. All buildings and persons have been safely evacuated. At this time no further information is available. Police would only identify the scene...
MARION, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Float Back In Time On These Charming Ohio Canal Boats

Although the days of the Ohio and Erie Canal are long gone, you can still catch a ride on an old-fashioned canal boat. The Ohio and Erie Canal was constructed between the 1820s and early 1830s in Ohio. Just like the name sounds, the canal connected the Ohio River in the south to Lake Erie in the north. In its prime, the canal system was 308 miles long with 146 life locks and a rise of 1,206 feet.
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

Local WWII veteran has made thousands of pocket crosses

The U.S. Department of Energy awarded nearly $2 million to the Neighborhood Housing Services of Toledo to create the Toledo Healthy Homes Training Center. Ohio senator discusses proposed bill to allow women to sue men over unintended pregnancies. Updated: 3 hours ago. An Ohio bill allows women to sue men...
TOLEDO, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Monthly Report For June 2022 From Fulton County Clerk Of Courts

(PRESS RELEASE) Fulton County Clerk of Courts Tracy Zuver has provided his monthly report for June 2022, with June 2021 in parentheses, with the following:. New cases filed in the legal department 153 (227); domestic 15 (10), civil 23 (8), criminal 12 (21), miscellaneous 0 (3), Judgment Liens 102 (185), and Appeals 1 (0) with a total of fees collected being $18,791.86 ($21,001.42).
FULTON COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Enbridge
News Break
Politics
WTOL-TV

Climate Friday | Rainfall in Toledo becoming more intense

TOLEDO, Ohio — When it rains, it pours. This week dosed out soaking rainfall and widespread flooding for much of northwest Ohio. Parts of Ohio and Indiana saw 6-10 inches of rain this week, leading to flash flooding and standing water. Northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan received a more...
TOLEDO, OH
bgindependentmedia.org

Updated: BG power is back – unlike the squirrel responsible for the widespread outages

Power is back for electric customers in Bowling Green. The outage was reportedly caused earlier this morning by a squirrel near Wintergarden Road and West Wooster Street. The squirrel was reportedly on the portion of the power line that transitions from overhead to underground at the corner of Wooster and Wintergarden. This affected the corresponding substation, which in turn caused the widespread outage.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
WTOL 11

The Peach Truck returns to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a sweet summer treat that northwest Ohioans look forward to all year -- the arrival of the first fresh peaches from down south. The Peach Truck arrived in Toledo Thursday, delivering the first load of southern peaches to our region. Toledoans lined up at Franklin...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Waterville developers plan new amphitheater project

WATERVILLE, Ohio — It may look like a quiet field, but it may soon hold the sounds of rock and roll. The property near the interchange of U.S. Route 24 and State Route 64 near South Pray Boulevard in Waterville could soon become home to the Waterville Landing Entertainment District, a proposed outdoor amphitheater.
WATERVILLE, OH
The News-Messenger

The News-Messenger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
92K+
Views
ABOUT

The Fremont News-Messenger is the number one source for Fremont, Sandusky County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://thenews-messenger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy