The News-Messenger

Authorities looking for suspects in mobile home arson fire

By Daniel Carson, Fremont News-Messenger
 3 days ago

CARROLL TOWNSHIP — Someone intentionally set fire to a vacant Genzman Road mobile home Sunday and the state fire marshal's office is seeking the public's help with an arson investigation into the incident.

Jennifer Jarrell, a spokeswoman for the Ohio Department of Commerce, said Wednesday there are no suspects in the case.

The Division of State Fire Marshal’s Fire and Explosion Investigation Bureau is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the person(s) responsible for an arson that occurred July 3 at approximately 10 p.m. at 8300 W. Genzman Road in Oak Harbor, according to a news release.

Investigators say firefighters with the Carroll Township Fire Department arrived at the scene to find a mobile home fully engulfed, according to the fire marshal's bureau.

One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion, and another received a leg injury while trying to extinguish the blaze.

Both firefighters were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Firefighters say the vacant mobile home is a total loss.

Jarrell said she didn't have a cost estimate on the damages done to the mobile home.

The Blue Ribbon Arson Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for this fire.

Anyone with information can contact the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office at 800-589-2728.

dacarson@gannett.com

419-334-1046

Twitter: @DanielCarson7

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Authorities looking for suspects in mobile home arson fire

