Two suspects arrested for Cape Coral arcade robbery

Cape Coral Police say two men were arrested for the White Sands Arcade robbery on Thursday morning.

Jwyanza Chito and Lenny Myers are both in custody for this crime in Cape Coral.

In addition, the Lee County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Jwyanza Chito in connection to the Lucky Turtle Arcade robbery.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Chito's arrest came less than 12 hours after the Lucky Turtle robbery.

LCSO

Officials from Cape Coral and Fort Myers police and the Lee County Sheriff's Office are examining more connections to a string of robberies and grand thefts targeting area arcades and casinos.

The sheriff's office says four similar crimes were reported within a 24-hour period.

The first was reported late Wednesday night at the Vegas Experience on San Carlos Blvd. in Fort Myers, where Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said the suspects got away with between $10-20,000.

Thursday morning, around 11 a.m., the 777 Arcade on Del Prado Blvd. S in Cape Coral was struck. Police responded to an armed robbery involving a handgun. Officers confirmed the two suspects got away with the money.

The third case brought investigators back to Fort Myers and an arcade nearby the Edison Mall. That arcade's alarm went off around 1 p.m. Thursday.

A fourth robbery was reported to the Lucky Turtle arcade in North Fort Myers. Investigators believe there are two suspects involved in that case.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). As always, the information provided to the tip line that results in arrests could bring tipsters a cash reward.

Related stories No arrests made for armed robbery at Cape Coral arcade Arcade robbery on Cleveland Ave 'appears to be connected' with armed robbery Lee County deputies investigating arcade robbery at the Lucky Turtle Unidentified suspects steal $10,000-$20,000 from Vegas Experience