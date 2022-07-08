ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Coral, FL

Two suspects arrested for Cape Coral arcade robbery

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 3 days ago
Cape Coral Police say two men were arrested for the White Sands Arcade robbery on Thursday morning.

Jwyanza Chito and Lenny Myers are both in custody for this crime in Cape Coral.

In addition, the Lee County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Jwyanza Chito in connection to the Lucky Turtle Arcade robbery.

Sheriff Carmine Marceno said Chito's arrest came less than 12 hours after the Lucky Turtle robbery.

LCSO

Officials from Cape Coral and Fort Myers police and the Lee County Sheriff's Office are examining more connections to a string of robberies and grand thefts targeting area arcades and casinos.

The sheriff's office says four similar crimes were reported within a 24-hour period.

The first was reported late Wednesday night at the Vegas Experience on San Carlos Blvd. in Fort Myers, where Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers said the suspects got away with between $10-20,000.

Thursday morning, around 11 a.m., the 777 Arcade on Del Prado Blvd. S in Cape Coral was struck. Police responded to an armed robbery involving a handgun. Officers confirmed the two suspects got away with the money.

The third case brought investigators back to Fort Myers and an arcade nearby the Edison Mall. That arcade's alarm went off around 1 p.m. Thursday.

A fourth robbery was reported to the Lucky Turtle arcade in North Fort Myers. Investigators believe there are two suspects involved in that case.

If you have any information that can help investigators, call 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). As always, the information provided to the tip line that results in arrests could bring tipsters a cash reward.

WINKNEWS.com

Suspect caught on video burglarizing North Fort Myers business

Deputies want help identifying a man seen on security video burglarizing a North Fort Myers landscaping business early Monday morning. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect broke into Scott’s Landscape Nursery, located at 5870 Bayshore Road, just before 3 a.m. He can be seen on video taking several minutes to pry open the right front door with a crowbar before ransacking the business and stealing an undisclosed amount of cash.
NORTH FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Coral Oaks Golf Course employee shot at; Cape Coral police investigating

Cape Coral police are investigating an incident where someone shot a gun at an employee at the Coral Oaks Golf Course on Sunday. The victim told police he arrived at work after 4 a.m. and came out of the garage on a lawnmower when he noticed a vehicle by hole 18, according to Officer Brandon Sancho, a Cape Coral police public information officer.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

2 men accused of shopping spree using stolen credit cards in Lee County

Deputies are looking for two men accused of going on a Lee County shopping spree using stolen credit cards in June. According to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, the two men seen in a still from security camera footage are suspected of stealing credit cards from a car parked at Barefoot Beach on June 24. Within one hour, they racked up eight transactions totaling more than $5,000 at Miromar Outlets in Estero and a Best Buy.
LEE COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Florida man shooting from window arrested after standoff

NAPLES — A man shooting from a Florida home was arrested Sunday after a nine-hour standoff with police, authorities said.Collier County deputies responded to a call about a man shooting a gun out of a window Saturday night. The man then shot at the deputies through a door. A SWAT team was called and the man again fired at deputies through the door and the officers returned fire.The man retreated into the home and was eventually arrested with the help of K-9 units. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries caused by the police dogs and a bullet wound to his ear."Situations like this are incredibly intense and require a skilled and trained response from law enforcement," Sheriff Kevin Rambosk said in a Facebook post. "I am proud of our deputies for bringing this to a safe resolution."Charges are pending.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Cape Coral man arrested for making a mass shooting threat

Cape Coral police have arrested a man they say sent a text to someone threatening a mass shooting. Police arrested Ira Dennis Crosser Jr., 55, at his home on Lucaya Drive just after 2 p.m. on Thursday. Detectives with the Cape Coral Police Department say they received information from another...
CAPE CORAL, FL
WFLA

Crash involving semi-truck blocks traffic on I-75

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Authorities responded to a major wreck involving a semi-truck on I-75 in Sarasota County Monday morning. Traffic cams showed the semi-truck blocking the southbound lanes entirely as first responders worked to clear the scene. The Florida Highway Patrol said multiple vehicles were involved in the wreck. Injuries have been reported. The […]
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Car chase leads to arrest of driver, passenger in Collier County

A suspect was arrested after fleeing deputies down Immokalee Road, crashing at an intersection and being caught by a K-9 unit early Friday morning in Collier County. William Easley, 25, faces charges of possession of Adderall, amphetamines, cocaine, marijuana, clonazepam, and THC edibles. Easley also is charged with felonies for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, as well as fleeing law enforcement. He was wanted on two warrants out of Lee County, as well.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
