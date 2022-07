I didn’t get there by degrees. I have a bachelor’s in math and a master’s in library science, but I’ve always been interested in art, and I was always making things. In the ’90s, we were living in Pasadena and after an earthquake, our fireplace was damaged. I had seen pictures in a magazine where someone had decorated their fireplace with broken tile; I said, “I could do that.” And I did. I used broken tile because I didn’t know how to cut tile. I would break it with a hammer or drop it in the driveway. This was pre-internet so I eventually went to the library and read books about mosaics; little by little I decided to see if I could try and make it as a professional artist. I’m 60 years old, and I’m still trying!

PASADENA, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO