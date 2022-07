SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The family members of a couple killed in a hit-and-run crash one year ago pleaded for answers in the wreck. The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash on Interstate 4 in Seminole County killed David Roman, 67, and Minerva Barreto, 57, on July 11, 2021. Roman is a U.S. Army veteran and Minerva Barreto was a homemaker, who took care of her children, according to the couple’s son.

SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO